Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, LLC Announces Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2019

Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, LLC

Feb 14, 2019, 17:26 ET

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, LLC ("SIRE" or the "Company") announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 (Amounts in $ and 000's, except Book Value per Unit)

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2017

Net Income (Loss)

(1,167)

1,181

Gross Margin

504

2,708

Modified EBITDA

875

4,165





Balance at December 31,
2018

Balance at September 30,
2018

     Total Debt

12,796

22,023

     Book Value (Members' Equity)

102,024

103,191

     Book Value per basic unit *

7,655

7,743

            *net of distributions


SIRE reported a net loss of $(1.2) million, or ($87.57) per basic unit for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $88.62 per basic unit, for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

SIRE revenue from operations was $53.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $50.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Modified EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and unrealized hedging gains and losses was $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

The Company's debt decreased $9.2 million at December 31, 2018, compared to September 30, 2018, due to our continued paydown of term debt and lower short term borrowing requirements.

SIRE had $1.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $30.7 million available under revolving loan agreements, for total cash and available borrowings of $31.7 million at December 31, 2018. The cash flow provided by operating activities was $9.3 million compared to $8.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Mike Jerke, SIRE's President and CEO stated, "So far during Fiscal 2019, we have seen very tight margins, continuing the trends of the previous quarters.  Corn prices have increased per bushel as compared to Fiscal 2018, by almost 9% in Fiscal 2019 to date and ethanol prices in the U.S. remain well below last year's levels.. The industry has continued to adjust to lower exports to China, and is  becoming more dependent on continued export demand to other parts of the world. U.S. demand could eventually improve with expansion of E15 sales per the directive of President Trump to the EPA. Our distiller grains have also seen increased price and demand improvement in Fiscal 2019 as compared to Fiscal 2018, with a continued shift to a heavier weighting for wet distiller grains."

During the first quarter of Fiscal 2019, SIRE produced 33.2 million gallons of ethanol, compared to 31.7 million gallons during the first quarter of Fiscal 2018.  Jerke commented - "We continue to evaluate and implement new production technology to expand our income stream.  We continue to focus on running the plant efficiently, increasing our ethanol yield, with a balance of optimizing the yield and profit, and at the same time scrutinizing our expenses."

About Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, LLC:

SIRE is located on 275 acres in Council Bluffs, Iowa, operating a 140 million gallon per year ethanol plant. SIRE began producing ethanol in February, 2009 and sells its ethanol, distillers grains, corn syrup, and corn oil in the continental United States, Mexico and the Pacific Rim.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "1995 Act").  Such statements are made in good faith by SIRE and are identified as including terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," or similar language.  In connection with these safe-harbor provisions, SIRE has identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K , important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of SIRE, including, without limitation, the risk and nature of SIRE's business, and the effects of general economic conditions on SIRE. The forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are included in the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. SIRE further cautions that such factors are not exhaustive or exclusive. SIRE does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement which may be made from time to time by or on behalf of SIRE.

Financial Results

SOUTHWEST IOWA RENEWABLE ENERGY, LLC
Summary Statements of Operations
Unaudited
(Dollars in thousands, except per unit data)





Three Months Ended December 31,

2018

2017

Revenues

$

53,382

$

50,546

Cost of Goods Sold

52,878

47,838

Gross Profit

504

2,708




General and administrative expenses

1,502

1,378

Interest and other expense, net

169

149

Net Income (Loss)

$

(1,167)

$

1,181




Weighted Average Units Outstanding, Basic

13,327

13,327

Weighted Average Units Outstanding, Diluted

13,327

14,386

Net Income (Loss) per unit, Basic

$

(87.57)

$

88.62

Net Income (Loss) per unit, Diluted

$

(87.57)

$

82.09

Modified EBITDA

Management uses Modified EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to measure the Company's financial performance and to internally manage its business. Management believes that Modified EBITDA provides useful information to investors as a measure of comparison with peer and other companies. Modified EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income or cash flow as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Modified EBITDA calculations may vary from company to company. Accordingly, our computation of Modified EBITDA may not be comparable with a similarly-titled measure of another company.

Modified EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, unrealized hedging gains and losses, and other significant noncash expenses was $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The following sets forth the reconciliation of net income to Modified EBITDA for the periods indicated:

For the three months ended



December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Unaudited

Unaudited

in 000's

in 000's




Net Income (Loss)

$(1,167)

$1,181

Interest expense, net

191

230

Depreciation

2,578

3,217

EBITDA

1,602

4,628




Unrealized Hedging (Gain)

(727)

(463)




Modified EBITDA

$875

$4,165

Statistical Information

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018

Three Months Ended
December 31, 2017

Amounts
in 000's

% of
Revenues

Amounts
in 000's

% of
Revenues

Product Revenue Information






Denatured and Undenatured Ethanol

$

39,621

74.2

%

$

39,720

78.6

%

Distiller's Grains

10,636

19.9

%

8,030

15.9

%

Corn Oil

2,863

5.4

%

2,559

5.1

%

Other

262

0.5

%

237

0.4

%

Summary Balance Sheets
(Dollars in thousands)

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

(unaudited)

ASSETS


Current Assets


Cash & cash equivalents

$

1,042

$

1,440

Accounts receivable

9,909

12,672

Inventory

13,650

13,526

Other current assets

1,164

1,387

Total current assets

25,765

29,025

Net property, plant and equipment

109,714

111,868

Other assets

1,738

1,738

Total Assets

$

137,217

$

142,631




LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS' EQUITY


Current Liabilities


Accounts payable, derivative financial instruments and accrued expenses

$

17,110

$

12,147

Current maturities of notes payable

5,065

6,560

Total current liabilities

22,175

18,707

Total long term liabilities

13,018

20,733

Total members' equity

102,024

103,191

Total Liabilities and Members' Equity

$

137,217

$

142,631

SOURCE Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, LLC

