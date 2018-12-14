Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, LLC Announces Results for First Quarter Fiscal 2019

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa, Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, LLC (" SIRE " or the " Company ") announced its unaudited financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2018.

Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal 2019 (Amounts in $ and 000's, except Book Value per Unit)



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2017 Net Income (Loss) (1,167)

1,181 Gross Margin 504

2,708 Modified EBITDA 875

4,165









Balance at December 31,

2018

Balance at September 30,

2018 Total Debt 12,796

22,023 Book Value (Members' Equity) 102,024

103,191 Book Value per basic unit * 7,655

7,743 *net of distributions







SIRE reported a net loss of $(1.2) million, or ($87.57) per basic unit for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to net income of $1.2 million, or $88.62 per basic unit, for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

SIRE revenue from operations was $53.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $50.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

Modified EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, and unrealized hedging gains and losses was $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017.

The Company's debt decreased $9.2 million at December 31, 2018, compared to September 30, 2018, due to our continued paydown of term debt and lower short term borrowing requirements.

SIRE had $1.0 million in cash and cash equivalents and $30.7 million available under revolving loan agreements, for total cash and available borrowings of $31.7 million at December 31, 2018. The cash flow provided by operating activities was $9.3 million compared to $8.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively.

Mike Jerke, SIRE's President and CEO stated, "So far during Fiscal 2019, we have seen very tight margins, continuing the trends of the previous quarters. Corn prices have increased per bushel as compared to Fiscal 2018, by almost 9% in Fiscal 2019 to date and ethanol prices in the U.S. remain well below last year's levels.. The industry has continued to adjust to lower exports to China, and is becoming more dependent on continued export demand to other parts of the world. U.S. demand could eventually improve with expansion of E15 sales per the directive of President Trump to the EPA. Our distiller grains have also seen increased price and demand improvement in Fiscal 2019 as compared to Fiscal 2018, with a continued shift to a heavier weighting for wet distiller grains."

During the first quarter of Fiscal 2019, SIRE produced 33.2 million gallons of ethanol, compared to 31.7 million gallons during the first quarter of Fiscal 2018. Jerke commented - "We continue to evaluate and implement new production technology to expand our income stream. We continue to focus on running the plant efficiently, increasing our ethanol yield, with a balance of optimizing the yield and profit, and at the same time scrutinizing our expenses."

About Southwest Iowa Renewable Energy, LLC:

SIRE is located on 275 acres in Council Bluffs, Iowa, operating a 140 million gallon per year ethanol plant. SIRE began producing ethanol in February, 2009 and sells its ethanol, distillers grains, corn syrup, and corn oil in the continental United States, Mexico and the Pacific Rim.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the " 1995 Act "). Such statements are made in good faith by SIRE and are identified as including terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "plans," or similar language. In connection with these safe-harbor provisions, SIRE has identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K , important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement made by or on behalf of SIRE, including, without limitation, the risk and nature of SIRE's business, and the effects of general economic conditions on SIRE. The forward-looking statements contained in this Press Release are included in the safe harbor protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. SIRE further cautions that such factors are not exhaustive or exclusive. SIRE does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement which may be made from time to time by or on behalf of SIRE.

Financial Results

SOUTHWEST IOWA RENEWABLE ENERGY, LLC

Summary Statements of Operations

Unaudited

(Dollars in thousands, except per unit data)









Three Months Ended December 31,

2018

2017 Revenues $ 53,382

$ 50,546 Cost of Goods Sold 52,878

47,838 Gross Profit 504

2,708







General and administrative expenses 1,502

1,378 Interest and other expense, net 169

149 Net Income (Loss) $ (1,167)

$ 1,181







Weighted Average Units Outstanding, Basic 13,327

13,327 Weighted Average Units Outstanding, Diluted 13,327

14,386 Net Income (Loss) per unit, Basic $ (87.57)

$ 88.62 Net Income (Loss) per unit, Diluted $ (87.57)

$ 82.09

Modified EBITDA

Management uses Modified EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, to measure the Company's financial performance and to internally manage its business. Management believes that Modified EBITDA provides useful information to investors as a measure of comparison with peer and other companies. Modified EBITDA should not be considered an alternative to net income or cash flow as determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. Modified EBITDA calculations may vary from company to company. Accordingly, our computation of Modified EBITDA may not be comparable with a similarly-titled measure of another company.

Modified EBITDA, which is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation, amortization, unrealized hedging gains and losses, and other significant noncash expenses was $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2018, compared to $4.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2017. The following sets forth the reconciliation of net income to Modified EBITDA for the periods indicated:



For the three months ended





December 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

Unaudited

Unaudited

in 000's

in 000's







Net Income (Loss) $(1,167)

$1,181 Interest expense, net 191

230 Depreciation 2,578

3,217 EBITDA 1,602

4,628







Unrealized Hedging (Gain) (727)

(463)







Modified EBITDA $875

$4,165

Statistical Information



Three Months Ended

December 31, 2018

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2017

Amounts

in 000's

% of

Revenues

Amounts

in 000's

% of

Revenues Product Revenue Information













Denatured and Undenatured Ethanol $ 39,621



74.2 %

$ 39,720



78.6 % Distiller's Grains 10,636



19.9 %

8,030



15.9 % Corn Oil 2,863



5.4 %

2,559



5.1 % Other 262



0.5 %

237



0.4 %

Summary Balance Sheets

(Dollars in thousands)



December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

(unaudited)



ASSETS





Current Assets





Cash & cash equivalents $ 1,042



$ 1,440

Accounts receivable 9,909



12,672

Inventory 13,650



13,526

Other current assets 1,164



1,387

Total current assets 25,765



29,025

Net property, plant and equipment 109,714



111,868

Other assets 1,738



1,738

Total Assets $ 137,217



$ 142,631









LIABILITIES AND MEMBERS' EQUITY





Current Liabilities





Accounts payable, derivative financial instruments and accrued expenses $ 17,110



$ 12,147

Current maturities of notes payable 5,065



6,560

Total current liabilities 22,175



18,707

Total long term liabilities 13,018



20,733

Total members' equity 102,024



103,191

Total Liabilities and Members' Equity $ 137,217



$ 142,631



