Southwest Launches Sale, Extends Open Middle Seats, And Adds Health Declaration For Customers

Examples of Southwest Airlines' low fares:

As low as $49 one-way nonstop between St. Louis and Nashville

one-way nonstop between and As low as $49 one-way nonstop between Chicago (MDW) and Minneapolis

one-way nonstop between and As low as $79 one-way nonstop between Oakland and Seattle

one-way nonstop between and As low as $99 one-way nonstop between Denver and Phoenix , and

one-way nonstop between and and As low as $109 one-way nonstop between Houston (HOU) and Baltimore

Both the number of seats and days of week of these fares are limited. Blackout dates also apply. See complete fare rules, terms and conditions below.

The Southwest Promise outlines policies and protocols designed to further the comfort of Customers and Employees throughout their travel journeys. The carrier has bolstered communication of its round-the-clock cleaning efforts and distancing protocols through new videos that overview the travel journey of Southwest Customers through airports and onboard. Today, we are announcing additional enhancements to the Southwest Promise.

MIDDLE SEATS OPEN THROUGH AT LEAST SEPTEMBER 30

Employee and Customer Safety is, and always will be, the carrier's top priority from check-in to deplaning the aircraft. Today, Southwest announced that middle seats will remain open through at least September 30, 2020, to provide Customers more personal space onboard and promote physical-distancing.

Customers may still pick their own seat, and Southwest will not block or direct seating. In the open seating environment, families or those traveling together may sit together.

SOUTHWEST HEALTH DECLARATION

Southwest is announcing an additional element of the Southwest Promise by introducing a Customer Health Declaration which must be acknowledged during online check-in beginning on June 16. Customers will now be required to acknowledge an awareness of the carrier's face covering policy and confirm they do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and have not been diagnosed with, or exposed, to COVID-19 in the 14 days prior to travel. They will also have to confirm they do not have a fever when they travel. The declaration will appear during the online check-in process via the Southwest app, Southwest.com, SWABIZ.com, and the carrier's mobile website.

"The introduction of the Customer Health Declaration is an additional layer offered by our Southwest Promise. As part of this commitment, Southwest is performing enhanced cleanings and giving special attention to our airport locations and aircraft to support Customer and Employee well-being. Now, we ask that our Customers join us in these efforts by acknowledging their personal wellness prior to flying with us," said Tony Roach, Managing Director, Southwest Customer Experience. "When Customers are ready to fly again, the Southwest Team is ready to welcome them with our ongoing commitment to safety and comfort, paired with our low fares."

In addition to the Customer Health Declaration, Customers will notice these Southwest Promise highlights the next time they fly:

Boarding in groups of 10 to allow for distancing and queuing only on one side of boarding poles

Airport signage and floor markers encouraging distance throughout gate areas

Plexiglas® at ticketing and gate counters, and baggage service offices

If Customers forget a face covering, a mask will be provided

Hand sanitizer will be available in airport locations

REQUIREMENT FOR FACE COVERINGS OR MASKS

In May, Southwest began requiring Customers and Employees to wear face coverings or masks while in airports and onboard Southwest aircraft. During this pandemic, the airline asks that individuals comply with the policy out of respect for the well-being and comfort of fellow travelers and all those who are serving Southwest Customers. As part of this ongoing policy, Southwest will deny boarding to any Customer choosing not to wear a face covering or mask while traveling. Southwest's Ground Operations Team and Flight Attendants will make announcements to remind Customers of this requirement throughout the travel journey and will have masks available, upon Customer request. Additionally, the carrier is notifying Customers of the policy in advance of travel dates and requiring acknowledgement of the policy via the new Customer Health Declaration Form.

Southwest has published more about the Southwest Promise and Health Declaration at www.swamedia.com.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES SALE FARE RULES

A 14-day advance purchase required. Purchase June 16--18, 2020, 11:59 p.m. Central Time. Continental U.S. and San Juan, Puerto Rico travel is valid June 30 through Dec. 3, 2020. International travel is valid July 1 through Dec. 9, 2020. Continental U.S. travel is blacked out Nov. 25 & 28-30, 2020. Except as otherwise specified, continental U.S. travel is not valid on Fridays and Sundays. Displayed prices include all U.S. and international government taxes and fees. Points bookings do not include taxes, fees, and other government/airport charges of at least $5.60 per one-way flight. Fares not available to/from continental U.S. to/from Hawaii. Seats and days are limited. Fares may vary by destination, flight, and day of week and won't be available on some flights that operate during very busy travel times and holiday periods. Travel is available for one-way Wanna Get Away fares. Fares may be combined with other Southwest Airlines® combinable fares. Fares are nonrefundable but may be applied toward future travel on Southwest Airlines, as long as reservations are canceled at least ten minutes prior to scheduled departure. Standby travel may require an upgrade to an Anytime fare, depending on Rapid Rewards® tier status. Fares are subject to change until ticketed. This offer applies only to published, scheduled service. To view the full list of available cities and prices, and to take advantage of Southwest's fare sale, visit Southwest.com.

Book Southwest Airlines' low fares online at Southwest.com or by phone at 800-I-FLY-SWA.

