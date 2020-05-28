Southwest plans return to full schedule by year's end with new route from Ontario to Houston

"This is great news for the aviation industry at a time when all of us need good news," said Mark Thorpe, chief executive officer of the Ontario International Airport Authority. "The coronavirus pandemic led to decreases in passenger volumes by 90% or more virtually overnight and caused many to question whether recovery would come within years, much less months."

"Air travelers are resilient by nature and Southwest's announcement is a bold and encouraging prediction that they will return to the skies sooner rather than later."

Prior to the arrival of the global coronavirus pandemic, Southwest accounted for more than 50% of ONT's commercial flights and carried more than 200,000 passengers in a typical month.

During the downturn in air travel since March, Thorpe noted that ONT has enhanced protocols to keep terminals clean and germ-free. High-touch surfaces are frequently cleaned with highly effective disinfectant. Security screening trays treated with powerful antimicrobial technology are used in both passenger terminals and additional hand sanitizing stations are located throughout the facility.

Passengers are also reminded to wash hands with soap and water frequently and wear appropriate face coverings while in the airport and during flights.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

