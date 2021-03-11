Southwest Transplant Alliance introduces new Corporate Headquarters and The Legacy Center
New state-of-the-art corporate campus includes organ and tissue recovery facility to help save more lives
DALLAS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a virtual ceremony, Southwest Transplant Alliance (STA) announced the opening of its new corporate campus and dedicated the space to those who give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. The site includes a state-of-the-art organ and tissue recovery center, appropriately named The Legacy Center. In this space, organ and tissue recovery procedures are performed, and donors leave a lasting legacy in the lives of others. The Legacy Center is the newest facility devoted to organ and tissue recovery in the nation and supports STA's standing as a top-performing organ procurement organization in the country.
"STA has an impeccable reputation and track record working with hospitals and transplant centers while also providing the best level of care possible to donors and their families," said President and CEO of DFW Hospital Council Stephen Love. "For more than 45 years, STA has been saving lives through organ and tissue donation. This is a crown jewel for our community."
STAs new home includes 77,000 square feet of space including STA's corporate offices, philanthropic foundation and The Legacy Center. It also includes dedicated areas for organ donor families to grieve and pay tribute to their loved ones. The campus was designed around a 100-year-old oak tree that anchors the donor memorial garden and donor tribute areas.
The new campus features named spaces to recognize community support including:
- The Hoblitzelle Perfusion Lab where organs can be placed on pump and remain viable for transplantation while being transported from organ donor to transplant recipient.
- The Hillcrest Simulation and Learning Lab including a real-world learning environment organ recovery training.
- The Harry S. Moss Heart Unit with specialized cardiac equipment to support more successful heart transplants.
- The American Jet Executive Suite and Board Room to support STAs corporate operation.
- A dedicated family comfort area named Taylor's Place in honor of young donor Taylor Storch.
"This is a space where families will gather, grieve and find hope. It's intentional that the entire building centers around the donor memorial garden. This is a tribute to every donor, their family and every transplant recipient," said President and CEO of Southwest Transplant Alliance Patti Niles. "Our new campus was also designed with our unique business needs in mind. It's been proven that dedicated space for organ recovery helps save more lives and that's what we're going to do. The Legacy Center is the new hub of innovation for organ and tissue donation and we look forward to providing the best level of care possible to our community for many years to come."
About Southwest Transplant Alliance
Southwest Transplant Alliance (STA) is a nonprofit organization based in Dallas, Texas, that saves lives by fulfilling the gifts of organ and tissue donation. Founded in 1974, STA has facilitated more than 35,000 organs for recovery and enhanced the lives of tens of thousands of people through tissue recovery. STA is among the largest of 58 federally designated, nonprofit organ procurement organizations (OPOs) in the United States, is a member of the United Network for Organ Sharing (UNOS) and is accredited by the Association of Organ Procurement Organizations (AOPO). STA serves communities in North Texas, Beaumont, Bryan/College Station, Corpus Christi, El Paso, Galveston, Midland/Odessa, Temple, Tyler and Wichita Falls. For more information, go to ORGAN.ORG
