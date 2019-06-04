Southwestern Family Of Companies Announces Promotion Of Kristi Anderson To Vice President Of Marketing

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southwestern Family of Companies, one of the largest and oldest private corporations in Tennessee, announces the promotion of Kristi Anderson to vice president of marketing, a newly created position for the family of companies.

In addition to leading a new team to create and execute marketing strategies and campaigns, Anderson will continue her involvement with the new business development team alongside chief executive officer Dustin Hillis, chairman of the board Henry Bedford, executive vice president and treasurer Cindy Johnstone and vice president and corporate controller Beth Jackson. As part of this team, Anderson will help the company integrate and develop new businesses as they are welcomed into the Southwestern Family of Companies.

"Kristi has helped Southwestern Consulting take its marketing efforts to the next level by redesigning the CRM functionality and crafting automated marketing campaigns for prospects. Additionally, she led the rebranding efforts for the entire family of companies and launched many new and updated brands and websites – all the while managing and growing the marketing team," said Hillis. "We are excited to have Kristi apply the skills, dedication and focus that have helped Southwestern Consulting grow over the past three years, with her at the helm of the marketing department, on a larger scale with the entire global family of companies."

Anderson first joined the organization in 2016 as a marketing manager at Southwestern Consulting. By 2018, she became partner and director of marketing and IT, where she oversaw the content and digital marketing teams. Throughout her tenure, Anderson launched the company's rebrand and received the first Southwestern Family of Companies Extrallence Award, alongside Cindy Johnstone, a recognition from the company's leadership for the person(s) who put in extra-excellent work and went above and beyond their normal job functions to help the company succeed.

"I am eager to continue working with the Southwestern Family of Companies in this exciting new role," said Anderson. "I have always been drawn to and inspired by the incredibly supportive culture and energy that is felt throughout the organization, and I look forward to supporting the larger goal of making Southwestern Family of Companies a household name."

Anderson graduated in 2007 with a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the Florida Institute of Technology. She was a member and later co-captain of their NCAA Division II women's basketball team. Collegiate athletics taught Anderson the importance of hard work and leadership, which are values she translates to her career today.

She currently resides in Franklin, Tenn., with her husband, Jake, and two young children, Coen and Adalyn.

About Southwestern Family of Companies:

Established in Nashville, Tenn., in 1855, Southwestern Family of Companies is a global leader in building direct sales businesses and is one of the largest and oldest private corporations in Tennessee. Southwestern Family of Companies operates worldwide and is comprised of 19 companies and 11 business units within those companies, totaling 30 operating businesses with the shared goals of building people and helping customers. Current members of the family of companies include Southwestern Fundraising (including Business Development Concepts, City Saver, Ready Set Fund and National Account Merchants), Southwestern Investment Group, Southwestern Advantage, Southwestern Tax Services, Southwestern Real Estate, Southwestern Publishing House, Wildtree, Southwestern Travel (including Mosaix), Global Education Concepts, Southwestern Insurance Group, Southwestern Medicare, Southwestern Consulting (including Southwestern Coaching, Southwestern Speakers and Southwestern Empowerment), Inspire Kindness (including The Dash, Finish Strong and Bee Attitudes), Thinking Ahead, SBR Consulting, Pat Summitt Leadership Group and Europe1 Ventures.

For more information about Southwestern Family of Companies, visit www.southwestern.com .

