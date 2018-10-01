Southwire Introduces Maxis® XD1 Circuit Puller

The XD1puller is lightweight and portable, offering easy, one-person set-up and operation. It accepts most commercial 18V drills to deliver continuous pulling power up to 600 lbs. with a peak of 1,000 lbs. Most importantly, its innovative design eliminates the need to pull by hand, helping to ease repetitive strain injury from continuously pulling wire or rope by hand.

The Southwire Tools marketing and product team recently traveled to a local job site with an XD1 to get contractor reactions.

"We saw a great response from the men and women on the job site," said Patience Wilson, marketing coordinator. "They were extremely excited about the time and labor the XD1 could help them save!"

Additionally, some of Southwire Tools' top social media influencers posted videos of the XD1 previewed at STAFDA this year with more than one million total views and hundreds of comments.

A leader in technology and innovation, Southwire Company, LLC is one of North America's largest wire and cable producers. Southwire and its subsidiaries manufacture building wire and cable, metal-clad cable, portable and electronic cord products, utility cable products, OEM wire products and engineered products. In addition, Southwire supplies assembled products, contractor equipment and hand tools.

