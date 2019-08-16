SouveNEAR Announces Expansion: Art Vending Machines Coming to Sacramento and Las Vegas Airports

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SouveNEAR, retailer of artful souvenirs designed and made in the cities they represent, today announced new agreements to expand into Sacramento CA and Las Vegas NV this fall. With the expansion, SouveNEAR will have vending machines in six major airports from coast to coast.

SouveNEAR plans to launch in Sacramento International Airport by September and in McCarran International Airport (Las Vegas) by October. The new vending machines will showcase goods designed and made in each city, providing visitors with a convenient source of creative gifts. Like an indie craft fair in a box, SouveNEAR curates an eclectic collection of art prints and originals, T-shirts and apparel, handmade jewelry, gourmet food items and other travel-sized mementos ranging in price from $5.00-$50.00.

Founded and launched by Tiffany King and Suzanne Southard in 2014, SouveNEAR has grown from one vending machine at Kansas City International Airport to 19 machines in key regional markets. Locations include Oakland CA, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky, Newark NJ and Kansas City MO airports as well as San Francisco's Salesforce Transit Center. SouveNEAR is also in final negotiations for a seventh airport to be announced later this year.

Betsy Wolf, SouveNEAR, West Coast Partner, will oversee the identification and curation of artists in Sacramento and Las Vegas.

"Artists and makers continually tell us what a difference SouveNEAR makes for them, which has made this business incredibly rewarding to grow and develop," said Suzanne Southard, co-founder."Our local partners experience higher sales and get a huge boost in brand awareness through our airport locations; many more people see their work! We're really excited to generate more opportunities for local artists in more cities."

To help fund SouveNEAR's expansion to additional cities, Southard and King launched a campaign on the crowd-investing platform Wefunder that offers future equity in SouveNEAR to investors who contribute $250 or more. SouveNEAR has raised over $30,000 so far with 40 investors. The campaign closes next week. For details, visit www.wefunder.com/souvenear .

"Our goal continues to be bringing SouveNEAR to cities across the country," said Tiffany King, co-founder. "We've been grateful to work with so many phenomenal local artists and makers who truly reflect their vibrant, creative communities and we love that spotting a SouveNEAR machine means finding authentic, locally made goods with a real connection to the local communities and their residents."

SouveNEAR also sells locally-made souvenirs online at www.SouveNEAR.com .

About SouveNEAR:

Kansas City-based SouveNEAR uses fun vending machines to sell artful souvenirs designed and made in the cities they represent. The company offers artful local souvenirs from vending machines at airports in Kansas City, Oakland CA, Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky and Newark NJ and the Salesforce Transit Center in San Francisco. This Fall, SouveNEAR will debut in Sacramento International Airport in CA and McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas NV. For more information about SouveNEAR, visit www.souveNEAR.com or email info@souvenear.com.

