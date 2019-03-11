Sovereign Lending Group releases APEX

COSTA MESA, Calif., March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovereign Lending Group, Inc. (SLG) is accelerating its growth this year with the introduction of new, innovative technology solutions aimed at enhancing the customer experience and improving the productivity of its loan officers and call center personnel.

On the heels of SLG's already successful TECH1 Advanced Mortgage Training program, SLG in partnership with NTERSOL, the upstart professional services and consulting company located in Irvine, is announcing the release of new, innovative technology solutions aimed at improving the processes by which our customers apply for and obtain mortgage loans. "These investments further our commitment to our loan officers to support them as they interact with our customers," said Joe Pirro, Founder/CEO of SLG. SLG is also growing exponentially in 2019 and plans on hiring around 100 more personnel, part of this is by expanding its TECH1 Advanced Training program with new classes beginning throughout the year "The new technology solutions will make it even easier to manage the loan process ensuring happier customers and more loan closures for our loan officers," said Pirro. New applicants should complete the application at http://app.jobvite.com/m?3DBDjkwZ.

To develop these new solutions SLG teamed with NTERSOL. NTERSOL designs and builds customs software solutions for enterprise customers globally. The NTERSOL team comes from a diverse and experienced pedigree most recently developing solutions for a number of mortgage lenders. "We were so thankful to find a technology company with the level of talent of NTERSOL and mortgage industry knowledge to go with," said Dan Holtz, Co-Founder of SLG. "They know our business about as well as we do, which it makes the entire development process so much more productive and cost effective."

"It's an honor and a privilege to work with SLG to bring these new innovations to their customers and employees. The unique culture and commitment to their employees makes SLG a great place to work," said Gordon Adams, CEO of NTERSOL. "You can feel the energy and excitement when you walk through the front doors. NTERSOL is thrilled to be a part of SLG's continued growth as they focus on new innovation rather than cutting back as many other lenders are currently doing!"

Founded in 2005, Sovereign Lending Group is a consumer-direct mortgage company which is licensed in 46 states, helping thousands of hardworking Americans with their refinancing and home purchase needs each year. Over 80% of these consumers are US Veterans who have given their all to secure the dreams of fellow Americans. The team at Sovereign Lending Group goes above and beyond by building trust with their clients and listening to their unique situations. This allows them to identify the best ways to help each client improve their financial position, no matter their situation. NMLS: 189421

The power of N. Located in Irvine, CA, NTERSOL is a custom software development and staffing firm with a team of dedicated professionals that have worked together at a number of enterprise and startup companies. The team has built large scale, enterprise solutions across several industries including financial services, mortgage, real estate and IOT. The Company can be found at www.ntersol.com.

