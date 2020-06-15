Sovereign Partners Names Ryan Fischer Vice President, Capital Markets

NEW YORK, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sovereign Partners, LLC announced today that Ryan Fischer has been named vice president, capital markets. In his new role, Fischer will be responsible for establishing and maintaining relationships with financial advisors and their broker-dealers, as well as registered investment advisors ("RIAs"); and providing education to these wealth advisors in regards to the various alternative investment solutions that Sovereign Partners provides.

"We could not be more pleased to welcome Ryan to the Sovereign team," said Stephan Sakhai, managing director. "With his extensive industry experience and impressive history of success, Ryan will be an invaluable asset to Sovereign Partners as we continue to expand and grow in 2020 and beyond."

Fischer brings ten years of financial services experience to his new position. Before joining Sovereign Partners, he served as regional vice president at Capital Square, where he was responsible for their southern central territory and increased sales in the area by nearly 300%. He served in a similar capacity for Arque Capital, LTD, as well as real estate investment management companies SC Distributors Inc. and AEI Fund Management. Fischer stated, "I am excited to join the Sovereign Partners team, a third-generation, family-owned and operated firm that has thrived through five recessions. I look forward to contributing to this group of highly experienced professionals."

Fischer received a Bachelor of Arts in economics from the University of Minnesota, Duluth. He also holds FINRA Series licenses 6, 7, 63 and 65.

About Sovereign Partners

Founded in 2002, Sovereign Partners, LLC is a third-generation, family-run investment firm that targets high-quality distressed assets and opportunistic investments. The firm is led by a seasoned executive team with five decades of investment experience through five U.S. recessions. Sovereign Partners has deployed $600 million in capital across real estate and distressed debt and has real estate interests across the U.S.

