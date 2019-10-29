Sovos Brands Appoints Chris Hall As New CFO

BERKELEY, Calif., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sovos Brands announced the appointment of Chris Hall as the company's Chief Financial Officer starting November 11th. Mr. Hall has extensive experience in providing financial leadership to support a company's growth and expansion efforts and was most recently the CFO at Woodbolt Distribution LLC (Nutrabolt), the largest independent sport supplement company in North America.

Prior to joining Nutrabolt, Mr. Hall was at PepsiCo Inc. for more than 20 years in various financial leadership positions. His highlights at PepsiCo Inc. include working through the creation of PepsiCo Foods Canada, which merged the Frito-Lay and Quaker Foods businesses when he was the CFO for Frito-Lay Canada; serving as the CFO for Quaker Foods North America and as the CFO for the Sabra Dipping Company, a joint venture between PepsiCo and Strauss Group out of Israel.

"Chris joins Sovos Brands at an exciting time of growth and transformation," said Todd Lachman, President and CEO of Sovos Brands. "His long running career in financial leadership and the food industry is a tremendous asset in powering our plans to build a portfolio of premium, on-trend brands with high-quality products and significant growth opportunities."

Mr. Hall has served on several non-profit boards, including March of Dimes of Illinois and United Way of Dallas. He has a Bachelor of Arts from Indiana University in Bloomington and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas in Austin.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands is a new kind of food and beverage company with a mission to acquire and build one-of-a-kind brands. The brands in its portfolio, Rao's Homemade, noosa yoghurt, and Michael Angelo's are, respectively, a producer of super premium pasta sauces and other Italian specialty foods, a producer of yoghurt made with whole milk and a touch of honey, and a producer of premium, authentic frozen Italian entrées The company has a one-of-a-kind approach to brands, business and people—in fact, the only thing that's old school about the business is the name, inspired by the old Latin term sovos, which means unique or one of a kind. This one-of-a-kind vision leads the company's focus on people and brands, working to ensure that both can really thrive. Find out more about Sovos at www.sovosbrands.com, Rao's Homemade at www.raos.com, noosa at www.noosayoghurt.com and Michael Angelo's at www.michaelangelos.com.

