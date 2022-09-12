Soy Beverages Market to record USD 3.82 Bn growth -- Driven by increasing demand from lactose-intolerant and vegan consumers

The vendors in the market compete based on factors such as price, quality, innovation, service, packaging, brand image, distribution, and promotion. Thus, technological advances by one player can render the products introduced by other vendors obsolete or uneconomical. There are also stringent regulatory requirements that create high entry barriers for new entrants. Moreover, significant investments are required in the R&D of soy beverages, which compels small vendors to partner with bigger players; this will be highly beneficial for the growth of the global soy beverages market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for soy beverages from lactose-intolerant and vegan consumers will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request Sample Report Here

Soy Beverages Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

The global soy beverages market is segmented as below:

Type

Soy Milk



Soy-based Drinkable Yogurt

The market growth in the soy milk segment will be significant over the forecast period. The increasing number of new product launches by prominent and the increasing consumer demand for soy milk products are driving the growth of the segment.

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



The Middle East and Africa

North America is the prime market for soy beverages, occupying 36% of the global market share. The regional market is driven by an increase in the consumption of soy beverages, including soy milk and soy-based drinkable yogurt.

Soy Beverages Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis and Scope

Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research report on the soy beverages market is designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

The report also covers the following areas:

Soy Beverages Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist soy beverages market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the soy beverages market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the soy beverages market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of soy beverages market vendors

Related Reports:

Soy Beverages Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.52% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 3.82 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.7 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled American Soy Products Inc., Devansoy Inc., Eden Foods Inc., Jaffe Bros Inc, Kikkoman Sales USA Inc., Life Health Foods, Nestle SA, PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON LLC, PureHarvest, Sanitarium Health Food Co., Sofina SA, SolhFagito, Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., The Hain Celestial Group Inc., The Hershey Co., TOFUSAN Co. Ltd., Urban Platter, Vitasoy International Holdings Ltd., and SunOpta Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Type

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Type - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Type

5.3 Soy milk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Soy milk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Soy milk - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Soy milk - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Soy milk - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 Soy-based drinkable yogurt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on Soy-based drinkable yogurt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Soy-based drinkable yogurt - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on Soy-based drinkable yogurt - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Soy-based drinkable yogurt - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 American Soy Products Inc.

Exhibit 89: American Soy Products Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: American Soy Products Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: American Soy Products Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Jaffe Bros Inc

Exhibit 92: Jaffe Bros Inc - Overview



Exhibit 93: Jaffe Bros Inc - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Jaffe Bros Inc - Key offerings

10.5 Life Health Foods

Exhibit 95: Life Health Foods - Overview



Exhibit 96: Life Health Foods - Business segments



Exhibit 97: Life Health Foods - Key offerings



Exhibit 98: Life Health Foods - Segment focus

10.6 Nestle SA

Exhibit 99: Nestle SA - Overview



Exhibit 100: Nestle SA - Business segments



Exhibit 101: Nestle SA - Key news



Exhibit 102: Nestle SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 103: Nestle SA - Segment focus

10.7 PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON LLC

LLC Exhibit 104: PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON LLC - Overview

LLC - Overview

Exhibit 105: PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON LLC - Product / Service

LLC - Product / Service

Exhibit 106: PACIFIC FOODS OF OREGON LLC - Key offerings

10.8 PureHarvest

Exhibit 107: PureHarvest - Overview



Exhibit 108: PureHarvest - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: PureHarvest - Key offerings

10.9 Sofina SA

Exhibit 110: Sofina SA - Overview



Exhibit 111: Sofina SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Sofina SA - Key offerings

10.10 SunOpta Inc.

Exhibit 113: SunOpta Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: SunOpta Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 115: SunOpta Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: SunOpta Inc. - Segment focus

10.11 The Hain Celestial Group Inc.

Exhibit 117: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 118: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 120: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 121: The Hain Celestial Group Inc. - Segment focus

10.12 TOFUSAN Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 122: TOFUSAN Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 123: TOFUSAN Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 124: TOFUSAN Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 125: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 126: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 127: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 128: Research methodology



Exhibit 129: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 130: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 131: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio