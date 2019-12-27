Soylent Launches The First Complete Energy Drink

"Our customers told us they were frustrated with the empty calories and lack of nutrition in the leading energy drinks," explains CEO Bryan Crowley. "Soylent Stacked is the first energy drink formulated for both your mind and your body."

Nootropics are the newest trend in nutrition and rightfully so. The ancient Greek translation of the word Nootropics is "mind turning" - these substances help people "hack" their bodies and enhance their brain function. They are a class of supplements that when used in combination with one another - aka "stacked" - can provide synergistic, positive effects.

"Most nootropic supplements on the market are pills or powder - they do not provide the nutrient density needed to keep you energized both physically and mentally," shares Julie Daoust, VP of Product Development at Soylent. "With Soylent Stacked we provide the functional benefits of nootropics combined with the complete nutrition you can expect from all Soylent products."

Soylent Stacked is formulated with a "stack" of L-theanine and caffeine in a 2:1 ratio providing focused, calm, sustained energy without the jitters, l-tyrosine an amino acid supporting focus, and alpha-GPC a compound that plays a key role in cognition and memory.

At only 180 calories and 3g of sugar, each bottle is packed with Soylent's complete nutrition including 15g of plant protein to build and repair muscle, and 36 essential nutrients which support a healthy body.

Soylent continues to add new and innovative products to its complete nutrition portfolio to help its ever-growing consumer base get the nutrition they need when they need it. With Soylent Stacked, techies, gamers, students and entrepreneurs alike can now fuel both the brain and the body. Biohackers rejoice, your performance upgrade has arrived!

Soylent Stacked is now available on Soylent.com/stacked .

Soylent is a pioneer in food technology, producing delicious, functional foods, with complete nutrition that are good for the body and the planet. In 2013, Founder & Chairman Rob Rhinehart developed the first iteration in his kitchen after recognizing the need for a simpler, more efficient food source. The company has grown to become both a disruptor and a driver in the Food Tech world. Soylent is on a mission to provide complete, sustainable nutrition that is affordable, appealing, and affordable to all, and its line of products are engineered from the ground-up to provide the vitamins, minerals, fats, carbohydrates and protein that the body needs - all in convenient packages. Soylent's innovative products include Original Powder, Cacao Powder, Soylent Squared, a 100 calorie snack bar, Bridge, the 180 calorie, in-between meal, and 14oz Ready-to-Drink bottles available in Original, Cacao, Strawberry, Vanilla, Cafe Mocha, Cafe Vanilla, and Cafe Chai. The Company is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

