SoyNet to introduce AI accelerator at CES 2022

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SoyNet (CEO Yong-hoKim, Jung-wooPark) will introduce an AI execution accelerator at the "CES 2022" which will be held in Las Vegas on January 5, 2022 (local time), after it was selected in the 'Top 10 Korean Products of CES 2020.'

Organized by the ETNews (Electronic Times Internet), "Top 10 Korean Products of CES 2020" is a project that selects Korean products and services worth paying attention to at this year's CES.The project considers originality, marketability, possibility of mass production, and investment value among small and medium-sized enterprises and venture companies in Korea.

SoyNet, an artificial intelligence engine development company, develops and supplies solutions that optimize the processing speed by maximizing the usage rate of GPUs and minimizing the memory used. Its main products are SoyNet (GPu-based artificial intelligence deep learning processing acceleration technology), SoyFire, Soy LPR, and SoyEdge (artificial intelligence-based object detection and cognitive technology).

It is a general-purpose S/W accelerator designed to maximize base GPU utilization with a GPU accelerator, and it includes differentiated technology that help shorten the Time to Market by optimizing and accelerating the three to six month period of domain selection, data collection, model development and learning.

Meanwhile, SoyNet's core technology can provide execution frameworks and development/consulting support to companies that want to provide artificial intelligence services, so they can easily enter the market.

