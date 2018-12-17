S&P 500 Q3 2018 Buybacks Surpass $200 Billion Mark for the First Time Ever

For the 12-month period ending September 2018 , S&P 500 issues spent a record $720.4 billion on buybacks , up 39.1% from $517.7 billion for the corresponding 2017 period.

Key Takeaways:

The percentage of issues with substantially reduced share counts of at least 4% year-over-year rose to 17.7%, up from the prior quarter's 15.4%. This is the highest since the 19.4% posted in Q4 2016.

For Q3 2018, 88 issues experienced substantially reduced share counts, up from 79 for Q2 2018 and 70 for Q3 2017.

Total shareholder return of buybacks and dividends for the quarter set a record of $319.5 billion , up 36.2% from the $234.6 billion reported for Q3 2017.

, up 36.2% from the reported for Q3 2017. S&P 500 dividends totaled $115.7 billion , a new record, up 3.7% from the $111.6 billion in Q2 2018.

, a new record, up 3.7% from the in Q2 2018. Total shareholder return for the 12-month period ending September 2018 set a record at $1.166 trillion , surpassing Q2's record $1.081 trillion , and up 25.2% from $931.9 billion for the corresponding 2017 period.

set a record at , surpassing Q2's record , and up 25.2% from for the corresponding 2017 period. 286 S&P 500 issues reduced their share count during Q3 2018, compared to 305 during Q2 2018 and 274 during Q3 2017.

"Companies have used their tax savings to push up discretionary buybacks and boost earnings through significantly reduced share counts," said Howard Silverblatt, Senior Index Analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices. "Adding to the impact, Q4 average issue prices have declined 3.3% which would increase the number of shares a company can buy with the same expenditure and further increase the EPS tailwind."

"The buying, while broad, continued to be top heavy, with the top 20 issues accounting for 54.3% of all S&P 500 buybacks, a level not seen since Q1 2010, when it was at 59.8%."

Q2 2018 GICS® Sector Analysis :

Information Technology expenditures increased 15.1%, after Q2's 12.8% gain, to $82.3 billion – compared to $71.5 billion for Q2 2018 and $27.9 billion for Q3 2017. The sector represents 40.4% of the index's buybacks, up from 21.6% for Q3 2017.

Energy expenditures increased 71.1% to $7.3 billion compared to $4.3 billion for Q2 2018 and were up 216% from their $2.3 billion posted in Q3 2017, but remained at 61.2% of their $112.0 billion Q3 2013 expenditure 5-years ago.

Consumer sectors split, as Consumer Discretionary buybacks decreased their expenditure 13.1% to $19.7 billion, down from $22.7 billion for Q2 2018. Consumer Staples increased 52.4% to $10.0 billion, up from $6.6 billion for Q2 2018.

Issues:

The five issues with the highest total buybacks for Q2 2018 are:

QUALCOMM (QCOM) led in buybacks, spending $21.2 billion in Q3 2018, ranking third on the top 20 S&P 500 historical list, up from $1.1 billion spent for Q2 2018

led in buybacks, spending in Q3 2018, ranking third on the top 20 S&P 500 historical list, up from spent for Q2 2018 Apple (AAPL) reported $19.4 billion in Q3 2018, down from $21.9 billion spent for Q2 2018, as the quarter ranked fifth highest historically; Apple holds seven of the top eight positions for buybacks historically, spending $224.2 billion over the past five-years.

(AAPL) reported in Q3 2018, down from spent for Q2 2018, as the quarter ranked fifth highest historically; Apple holds seven of the top eight positions for buybacks historically, spending over the past five-years. Oracle (ORCL): $10.3 billion for Q3 2018, up from $5.0 billion for Q2 2018 and $0.8 billion for Q3 2017.

(ORCL): for Q3 2018, up from for Q2 2018 and for Q3 2017. Wells Fargo (WFC): $7.4 billion for Q3 2018, up from $2.9 billion for Q2 2018 and up from $2.6 billion for Q3 2017.

(WFC): for Q3 2018, up from for Q2 2018 and up from for Q3 2017. Cisco Systems (CSCO): $5.4 billion for Q3 2018, down from $6.1 billion for Q2 2018 and $2.0 billion for Q3 2017.

Total Shareholder Return:

Silverblatt determined that total shareholder return, through regular cash dividends and buybacks, increased 5.7% to $319.5 billion, up from $302.2 billion for Q2 2018 and up 26.2% from the $234.6 billion for Q3 2017.

For the 12-month period ending September 2018, shareholder return totaled $1.166 trillion, up 25.2% from $931.9 billion for the 12-month period ending September 2017.

S&P 500 dividends posted a new record payment for Q3 2018, at $115.7 billion, and was up 9.7% from its $105.4 billion Q3 2017 payment. Dividend payments totaled a record $446.0 billion for the 12-month period ending September 2018, up 7.7% from $414.1 billion for the 12-month period ending September 2017.

"Shareholder return for the first three quarters of 2018 has increased significantly, with Q4 appearing to continue the trend, as companies give some of their tax savings back to shareholders directly through dividends, and indirectly through stock repurchases, as both buybacks and dividends are set to post new annual records," said Silverblatt.

"Buybacks continue to be a high corporate priority, and favorite, as they support stock price via more purchases and increase EPS through lower share counts.

"One strong takeaway is the trend in dividends where more issues continue to increase with greater average size increases. Dividends, unlike buybacks, are a pure cash-flow item, so when they are increased, companies are usually very confident of their future earnings flow," said Silverblatt.

S&P 500, $ U.S. BILLIONS

PERIOD MARKET OPERATING AS REPORTED







DIVIDEND & DIVIDENDS

VALUE EARNINGS EARNINGS DIVIDENDS BUYBACKS DIVIDEND BUYBACK BUYBACK & BUYBACKS

$ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS $ BILLIONS YIELD YIELD YIELD $ BILLION 12 Months Sep 2018 $24,579.28 $1,276.68 $1,106.65 $445.96 $720.40 1.81% 2.93% 4.75% $1,166.36 12 Months Sep 2017 $21,578.98 $1,017.18 $918.66 $414.13 $517.72 1.92% 2.40% 4.32% $931.85



















2017 $22,821.24 $1,066.00 $940.86 $419.77 $519.40 1.84% 2.28% 4.12% $939.17 2016 $19,267.93 $919.85 $818.55 $397.21 $536.38 2.06% 2.78% 4.85% $933.60 2015 $17,899.56 $885.38 $762.74 $382.32 $572.16 2.14% 3.20% 5.33% $954.47



















9/30/2018 Prelim. $24,579 $348.95 $306.70 $115.72 $203.76 1.81% 2.93% 4.75% $319.47 6/30/2018 $23,036 $327.53 $288.55 $111.60 $190.62 1.89% 2.80% 4.69% $302.22 3/29/2018 $22,496 $311.26 $281.28 $109.18 $189.05 1.90% 2.56% 4.46% $298.23 12/29/2017 $22,821 $288.93 $230.12 $109.46 $136.97 1.84% 2.28% 4.12% $246.43 9/29/2017 $21,579 $268.35 $243.68 $105.45 $129.17 1.92% 2.40% 4.32% $234.61 6/30/2017 $20,762 $261.39 $231.40 $104.01 $120.11 1.96% 2.41% 4.37% $224.12 3/31/2017 $20,276 $247.32 $235.65 $100.86 $133.15 1.98% 2.51% 4.49% $234.01 12/31/2016 $19,268 $240.11 $207.93 $103.82 $135.29 2.06% 2.78% 4.85% $239.11 9/30/2016 $18,742 $247.98 $219.46 $98.43 $112.20 2.10% 2.92% 5.01% $210.63 6/30/2016 $18,193 $222.77 $201.79 $98.30 $127.50 2.14% 3.22% 5.36% $225.81 3/31/2016 $17,958 $208.99 $189.37 $96.67 $161.39 2.15% 3.28% 5.43% $258.05 12/31/2015 $17,900 $201.95 $163.76 $99.39 $145.88 2.14% 3.20% 5.33% $245.27 9/30/2015 $16,917 $224.14 $204.58 $95.07 $150.58 2.22% 3.30% 5.52% $245.66 6/30/2015 $18,219 $230.84 $201.35 $94.45 $131.56 2.03% 3.04% 5.07% $226.01 3/31/2015 $18,303 $228.45 $193.05 $93.41 $144.13 1.98% 2.94% 4.92% $237.54 12/30/2014 $18,245 $237.14 $202.31 $92.80 $132.63 1.92% 3.03% 4.95% $225.43 9/30/2014 $17,519 $262.92 $244.00 $89.02 $145.19 1.96% 3.14% 5.10% $234.22 6/30/2014 $17,404 $260.50 $240.96 $86.65 $116.17 1.91% 3.06% 4.98% $202.82 3/31/2014 $16,700 $243.67 $221.82 $81.96 $159.28 1.93% 3.20% 5.14% $241.24 12/31/2013 $16,495 $252.10 $236.31 $84.98 $129.41 1.89% 2.88% 4.77% $214.40 9/30/2013 $14,960 $239.50 $219.13 $79.26 $128.16 2.05% 2.98% 5.03% $207.42 6/30/2013 $14,310 $234.84 $221.56 $76.67 $118.05 2.07% 2.94% 5.02% $194.72 3/31/2013 $13,979 $229.57 $215.76 $70.86 $99.97 2.06% 2.97% 5.02% $170.82

S&P Dow Jones Indices











S&P 500 SECTOR BUYBACKS











SECTOR $ MILLIONS Q3,'18 Q2,'18 Q3,'17 12MoSep','18 12MoSep','17 5-YEARS













Consumer Discretionary $19,688 $22,656 $24,242 $81,798 $83,398 $425,986 Consumer Staples $10,025 $6,580 $15,578 $34,351 $51,957 $216,679 Energy $7,330 $4,285 $2,320 $26,932 $8,513 $108,642 Financials $40,643 $29,968 $34,252 $138,316 $117,336 $519,274 Healthcare $14,482 $27,241 $9,523 $93,170 $78,066 $374,840 Industrials $15,159 $23,426 $13,087 $66,775 $56,771 $348,001 Information Technology $82,293 $71,511 $27,926 $253,044 $111,762 $795,091 Materials $3,014 $3,237 $1,412 $10,601 $6,287 $70,385 Real Estate $520 $884 $806 $3,602 $2,833 $6,891 Communication Services $10,092 $419 $3 $10,690 $545 $22,412 Utilities $509 $413 $22 $1,119 $250 $5,850 TOTAL $203,756 $190,621 $129,170 $720,397 $517,720 $2,894,052

S&P Dow Jones Indices













S&P 500 20 LARGEST Q3 2018 BUYBACKS, $ MILLIONS









Company Ticker Sector Q3,'18 12MO Sep,'18 12MO Sep,'17 5-Year 10-Year





Buybacks Buybacks Buybacks Buybacks Buybacks





$ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million $ Million QUALCOMM QCOM Information Technology $21,162 $22,860 $1,610 $44,188 $51,466 Apple AAPL Information Technology $19,364 $75,265 $34,774 $224,241 $250,335 Oracle ORCL Information Technology $10,346 $21,366 $2,505 $51,518 $76,987 Wells Fargo WFC Financials $7,393 $16,518 $9,481 $52,056 $63,140 Cisco Systems CSCO Information Technology $5,394 $21,616 $4,908 $44,899 $72,315 Citigroup C Financials $5,166 $15,800 $13,599 $42,718 $45,553 Facebook FB Communication Services $5,161 $13,886 $3,378 $17,526 $21,095 Bank of America BAC Financials $5,040 $19,732 $9,275 $38,189 $40,058 JPMorgan Chase JPM Financials $4,416 $18,863 $12,853 $49,222 $67,227 Microsoft MSFT Information Technology $3,744 $11,895 $9,996 $61,793 $100,054 Starbucks SBUX Consumer Discretionary $3,074 $7,196 $2,125 $13,771 $15,944 Walgreens Boots Alliance WBA Consumer Staples $2,703 $5,228 $5,220 $13,531 $19,400 Intel INTC Information Technology $2,684 $8,956 $4,134 $30,686 $55,533 Boeing BA Industrials $2,461 $10,412 $8,128 $39,075 $40,400 Home Depot HD Consumer Discretionary $2,397 $7,451 $8,412 $36,498 $53,104 Walmart WMT Consumer Staples $2,317 $5,801 $8,700 $26,759 $61,643 Booking Holdings BKNG Consumer Discretionary $2,205 $4,815 $1,380 $10,790 $12,240 Alphabet GOOG Communication Services $2,200 $8,526 $2,745 $16,744 $17,662 Lam Research LRCX Information Technology $1,736 $4,234 $965 $6,073 $8,423 Amgen AMGN Health Care $1,729 $16,650 $3,614 $24,652 $46,126 Top 20



$110,692 $317,070 $147,803 $844,928 $1,118,705 S&P 500



$203,756 $720,397 $517,720 $2,894,053 $4,528,798 Top 20 % of S&P 500



54.33% 44.01% 28.55% 29.20% 24.70% Gross values are not adjusted for float











S&P Dow Jones Indices



S&P 500 20 Largest Quarterly Buybacks, $ Millions, as of Q3 2018 with 2 added

$ MILLIONS QUARTER COMPANY SECTOR

$22,756 Q1 2018 Apple Information Technology 1 $21,860 Q2 2018 Apple Information Technology 2 $21,162 Q3 2018 QUALCOMM Information Technology 3 $20,783 Q2 2018 Apple Information Technology 4 $19,364 Q3 2018 Apple Information Technology 5 $17,971 Q1 2014 Apple Information Technology 6 $17,000 Q3 2014 Apple Information Technology 7 $16,000 Q2 2013 Apple Information Technology 8 $15,707 Q2 2007 International Business Machines Information Technology 9 $13,253 Q3 2015 Apple Information Technology 10 $12,852 Q2 2012 Johnson & Johnson Healthcare 11 $12,318 Q4 2016 Allergan plc (AGN) Healthcare 12 $12,183 Q3 2012 Johnson & Johnson Healthcare 13 $10,851 Q4 2016 Apple Information Technology 14 $10,723 Q3 2007 Home Depot Consumer Discretionary 15 $10,697 Q1 2018 Amgen Healthcare 16 -$10,346 Q3 2018 Oracle Information Technology 17 $10,166 Q2 2016 Apple Information Technology 18 $10,095 Q4 2017 Apple Information Technology 19 $10,000 Q2 2015 Apple Information Technology 20 $275,395

TOP 20





S&P Dow Jones Indices







S&P 500 Q3 2018 Buyback Report















SECTOR DIVIDEND BUYBACK COMBINED



YIELD YIELD YIELD

Consumer Discretionary 1.48% 3.20% 4.68%

Consumer Staples 3.45% 2.15% 5.60%

Energy 3.42% 2.13% 5.54%

Financials 2.38% 4.71% 7.09%

HealthCare 1.73% 2.69% 4.42%

Industrials 2.16% 3.26% 5.43%

Information Technology 1.79% 5.43% 7.23%

Materials 2.40% 1.98% 4.39%

Real Estate 3.46% 0.54% 3.99%

Telecommunication Services 1.88% 2.26% 4.15%

Utilities 3.33% 0.10% 3.43%

S&P 500 2.21% 3.34% 5.56%

Uses full values (unadjusted for float)





Dividends based on indicated; buybacks based on the last 12-months ending Q3'18

Share Count Reduction (SCR) SCR SCR (Y/Y diluted shares used for EPS) >=4% <=-4% Q3 2018 6.43% 17.67% Q2 2018 6.21% 15.43% Q1 2018 7.01% 13.63% Q4 2017 6.83% 15.06% Q3 2017 8.62% 14.23% Q2 2017 10.00% 14.00% Q1 2017 12.00% 14.80% Q4 2016 10.48% 19.35% Q3 2016 9.94% 23.73% Q2 2016 10.48% 26.61% Q1 2016 10.06% 28.17% Q4 2015 9.48% 25.81% Q3 2015 9.64% 22.69% Q2 2015 9.04% 21.08% Q1 2015 7.62% 21.04% Q4 2014 6.04% 21.33%

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit: www.spdji.com.

