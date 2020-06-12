S&P Dow Jones Indices Announces Tyler Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories and Teledyne Technologies Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, June 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following index adjustments to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600 to ensure each index more appropriately represents its market capitalization range. The changes will be effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, June 22 to coincide with the June quarterly rebalance.

S&P MidCap 400 constituents Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL), Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:BIO) and Teledyne Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TDY) will move to the S&P 500, replacing Harley- Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG), Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE:JWN) and Alliance Data Systems Corp. (NYSE:ADS) all of which will move to the S&P MidCap 400.

S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Strategic Education Inc. (NASD:STRA), Qualys Inc. (NASD:QLYS) and Glacier Bancorp Inc. (NASD:GBCI) will move to the S&P MidCap 400, replacing Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASD:BBBY), Matador Resources Co. (NYSE:MTDR) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASD:MDRX) all of which will move to the S&P SmallCap 600.

Middleby Corp. (NASD:MIDD), Quidel Corp. (NASD:QDEL), Hexcel Inc. (NYSE:HXL) and Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) will join the S&P MidCap 400.

S&P MidCap 400 constituents NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW), Cheesecake Factory Inc. (NASD:CAKE), and Resideo Technologies Inc. (NYSE:REZI) will move to the S&P SmallCap 600. Dillard's Inc. (NYSE:DDS) will be removed from the S&P MidCap 400 as it is no longer representative of the mid-cap market space.

Tailored Brands Inc. (NYSE:TLRD), CBL & Associates Properties Inc. (NYSE:CBL), HighPoint Resources Corp. (NYSE:HPR) and Tetra Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TTI) will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 as they are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) will join the S&P SmallCap 600.

Tyler Technologies provides integrated information management solutions and services. Headquartered in Plano, TX, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS (Global Industry Classification Standard) Application Software Sub-Industry index.

Bio-Rad Laboratories develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets. Headquartered in Hercules, CA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 GICS Life Sciences Tools & Services Sub-Industry index.

Teledyne Technologies provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA, the company will be added to the S&P 500 Aerospace & Defense Sub-Industry index.

Harley-Davidson manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Motorcycles Manufacturers Sub-Industry index.

Nordstrom, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories. Headquartered in Seattle, WA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Department Stores Sub-Industry index.

Alliance Data Systems provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions. Headquartered in Columbus, OH, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Data Processing & Outsourced Services Sub-Industry index.

Strategic Education provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs. Headquartered in Herndon, VA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Education Services Sub-Industry index.

Qualys provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions. Headquartered in Foster City, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Systems software Sub-Industry index.

Glacier Bancorp provides commercial banking services. Headquartered in Kalispell, MT, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Regional Banks Sub-Industry index.

Bed Bath & Beyond operates a chain of retail stores. Headquartered in Union, NJ, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Homefurnishing Retail Sub-Industry index.

Matador Resources Company engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. Headquartered in Dallas, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Sub-Industry index.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Health Care Technology Sub-Industry index.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment. Headquartered in Elgin, IL, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Industrial Machinery Sub-Industry index.

Quidel develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions. Headquartered in San Diego, CA, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Health Care Supplies Sub-Industry index.

Hexcel develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Aerospace & Defense Sub-Industry index.

Univar Solutions distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services. Headquartered in Downers Grove, IL, the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400 GICS Trading Companies & Distributors Sub-Industry index.

NOW distributes downstream energy and industrial products. Headquartered in Houston, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Trading Companies & Distributors Sub-Industry index.

The Cheesecake Factory engages in the operation of restaurants. Headquartered in Calabasas, CA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Restaurants Sub-Industry index.

Resideo Technologies provides critical comfort, thermal, and security solutions. Headquartered in Austin, TX, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Building Products Sub-Industry index.

BrightSphere Investment Group is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Headquartered in Boston, MA, the company will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 GICS Asset Management & Custody Banks Sub-Industry index.

Following is a summary of the changes:

S&P 500 INDEX – JUNE 22, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Tyler Technologies Information Technology Application Software

Bio-Rad Laboratories Health Care Life Sciences Tools & Services

Teledyne Technologies Industrials Aerospace & Defense DELETED Harley-Davidson Consumer Discretionary Motorcycle Manufacturers

Nordstrom Consumer Discretionary Department Stores

Alliance Data Systems Information Technology Data Processing & Outsourced Services

S&P MIDCAP 400 INDEX – JUNE 22, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED Alliance Data Systems Information Technology Data Processing & Outsourced Services

Nordstrom Consumer Discretionary Department Stores

Harley-Davidson Consumer Discretionary Motorcycle Manufacturers

Middleby Industrials Industrial Machinery

Quidel Health Care Health Care Supplies

Hexcel Industrials Aerospace & Defense

Univar Solutions Industrials Trading Companies & Distributors

Strategic Education Consumer Discretionary Education Services

Qualys Information Technology Systems Software

Glacier Bancorp Financials Regional Banks DELETED Teledyne Technologies Industrials Aerospace & Defense

Bio-Rad Laboratories Health Care Life Sciences Tools & Services

Tyler Technologies Information Technology Application Software

Dillard's Consumer Discretionary Department Stores

NOW Industrials Trading Companies & Distributors

Cheesecake Factory Consumer Discretionary Restaurants

Resideo Technologies Industrials Building Products

Bed Bath & Beyond Consumer Discretionary Homefurnishing Retail

Matador Resources Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Health Care Health Care Technology

S&P SMALLCAP 600 INDEX – JUNE 22, 2020

COMPANY GICS ECONOMIC SECTOR GICS SUB-INDUSTRY ADDED NOW Industrials Trading Companies & Distributors

Cheesecake Factory Consumer Discretionary Restaurants

Resideo Technologies Industrials Building Products

BrightSphere Investment Group Financials Asset Management & Custody Banks

Bed Bath & Beyond Consumer Discretionary Homefurnishing Retail

Matador Resources Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Health Care Health Care Technology DELETED Tailored Brands Consumer Discretionary Apparel Retail

CBL & Associates Properties Real Estate Retail REITs

HighPoint Resources Energy Oil & Gas Exploration & Production

TETRA Technologies Energy Oil & Gas Equipment & Services

Strategic Education Consumer Discretionary Education Services

Qualys Information Technology Systems Software

Glacier Bancorp Financials Regional Banks

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com .

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

[email protected];

Media Inquiries

[email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

Related Links

http://www.spdji.com

