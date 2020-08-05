S&P Dow Jones Indices Completes Its Annual Review of Adherence with IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider, announced today that it has completed its seventh annual review of its adherence to the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) Principles for Financial Benchmarks. The IOSCO Principles for Financial Benchmarks were published in July of 2013.

The 2020 review was conducted by an independent global accounting and professional services firm and, as with all previous reviews, covers key aspects of S&P DJI's index governance regime, control framework and operations including the separation of index governance and commercial activities, and the management and oversight of its policies and procedures.

"As an independent index provider, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of integrity and transparency. This annual review is an important process to ensure that we continue to adopt best practices, avoid conflicts-of-interest, and manage our indices and business in line with IOSCO Principles," said Dan Draper, CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices. "We are proud to undertake and complete this initiative each year, which helps strengthen the long-term relationships and trust that we've established with our global clients."

S&P DJI's Management Statement of Adherence of the IOSCO Principles as well as the results of the independent review from an independent global accounting and professional services firm can be accessed via the company's Governance website.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.



S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

