S&P Dow Jones Indices Wins ESG Investing's Best ESG Index Provider Award

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider, today announced that it has won ESG Investing's Best ESG Index Provider Award for the second year in a row. S&P Global Ratings, another S&P Global division, was also honored as a runner-up in the Best ESG Ratings Provider category.

"We are very proud of our talented team at S&P Dow Jones Indices for their tireless drive to innovate and deliver a world-class suite of ESG indices and benchmarks to our clients globally. S&P DJI is a pioneer in ESG indexing for more than two decades and this Best ESG Index Provider accolade reflects our strong leadership in promoting more sustainable markets," said Dan Draper, Chief Executive Officer at S&P Dow Jones Indices.

ESG Investing, is part of UK-based financial media company Global Markets Media. Its annual awards recognize companies for their leadership and outstanding contributions in Environmental, Social and Governance research, ratings, funds and products.

A selection committee comprised of academics, investment professionals and environmental experts evaluated the submissions. S&P DJI stood out from a competitive pool of entries and was named as Best ESG Index Provider, while also recognized for its development of the Paris-Aligned Climate (PA) and Climate Transition (CT) Indices (PACT) Indices in the Best Specialist ESG Index category.

"We are honored by these recognitions, which speak to S&P Global's ability to serve the full value chain of our customers' ESG needs," said Martina Cheung, Global Head of ESG at S&P Global. "We will continue our commitment to develop ESG solutions that contribute to building a more durable economy while helping our customers better understand their ESG risks and opportunities."

Earlier this year, Asia Asset Management, also announced the winners of its Best of the Best Awards 2021 and S&P DJI received the following recognitions: ETF Index Provider of the Year in Asia (10th consecutive win), Index Provider of the Year in Asia (seventh consecutive win), Best Smart Beta Strategy, Index Provider (seventh consecutive win) and ESG Index Provider of the Year in Asia (new category).

S&P DJI recently announced the launch of the S&P MidCap 400 ESG Index and the S&P SmallCap 600 ESG Index, which together with the S&P 500 ESG Index, form the S&P 1500 Composite covering 90 percent of U.S. market capitalization. These indices have been developed to help investors and other market participants measure ESG performance as they increasingly integrate sustainability best practices and principles in mainstream investing.

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

