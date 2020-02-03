S&P Dow Jones Indices Wins Prestigious Tokyo Financial Award for ESG Index Innovation

TOKYO, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI"), the world's leading index provider, today announced that it has won the prestigious 2019 Tokyo Financial Award in the ESG Investment Category. The Tokyo Metropolitan City Government sponsors this annual award to recognize financial services companies, with operations in Tokyo, for their exemplary work and commitment in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) space.

To celebrate the winners' accomplishments, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike will preside over an awards ceremony at Mori Tower in the city's Roppongi Hills district on February 12. Makino Yoshiyuki, Managing Director and Head of S&P DJI's Japan office, will accept the award on the company's behalf.

"We are excited and honored that the city of Tokyo has recognized S&P Dow Jones Indices' leadership in providing world-class ESG indices, data and analytics and contributing towards more sustainable economies," said Alex Matturri, CEO of S&P Dow Jones Indices. "We are especially proud of our work in Japan and our ongoing partnership with the Government Pension Investment Fund and the Japan Exchange Group with the 2018 launch of the S&P Global Carbon Efficient Indices, which are now used as benchmarking tools for the pension fund's ESG investment strategy," Mr. Matturri added.

S&P DJI is one of three major financial institutions awarded in the ESG Investment category. The Tokyo Financial Award applies a highly selective and rigorous process aligned with the interests of Tokyo's residents. The winners are chosen from a competitive pool of nominees based on their unique ESG-related offerings and contributions in promoting long-term sustainable investments.

S&P DJI is a pioneer in ESG indexing for more than two decades since the 1999 launch of the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index, the first global sustainability benchmark. S&P DJI offers a family of ESG indices globally including ESG versions of its popular core indices such as the S&P 500 and the S&P Japan 500.

Indeed, 2020 promises to be another banner year for ESG innovation at S&P DJI following its parent S&P Global's recent acquisition of RobecoSAM's ESG ratings business in November 2019. In Japan, the first exchange-traded fund, based on the S&P/JPX Carbon Efficient Index will launch and list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on February 6.

For more information on S&P DJI's pioneering work on ESG, please visit our website at www.spdji.com. To learn more about the Tokyo Financial Award, the selection process, its expert panel of judges and other honorees, please visit the Tokyo Metropolitan Government's website.

