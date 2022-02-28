S&P Global Completes Merger with IHS Markit, Creating a Global Leader to Power the Markets of the Future

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) ("S&P Global" or the "Company") and IHS Markit earlier today announced the completion of their approximately $140 billion1 merger, creating a leading information services provider with a unique portfolio of highly complementary assets. With the transaction completed, S&P Global will offer an enhanced value proposition for our global customer base across data & analytics, ratings, benchmarks, indices, commodities & energy, transportation, and engineering. These products allow us to better serve our customers with a broader and deeper portfolio of unique solutions and increased scale. Together, the merged company will focus on accelerating growth and creating unparalleled value for all stakeholders. We also completed the sale of IHS Markit's OPIS, Coal, Metals and Mining, and PetrochemWire business to News Corporation today.

Douglas L. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global, said, "Today's announcement marks the successful unification of two great companies that will be stronger together as a combined company. Our merger unites a unique collection of innovative assets and technology capabilities from two world-class organizations to benefit our people, our customers and our shareholders. Our combined strengths in credit and risk management, indices across multiple asset classes, private markets, ESG and energy transition data and analytics will accelerate the growth of our business and broaden the scope of services we can provide to the markets. I am excited by the exceptional prospects for the future of our Company and honored to lead our expanded organization."

S&P Global will comprise six operating divisions upon close:

S&P Global Market Intelligence led by Adam Kansler

led by S&P Global Ratings led by Martina Cheung

led by S&P Global Commodity Insights led by Saugata Saha

led by S&P Global Mobility led by Edouard Tavernier

led by S&P Dow Jones Indices led by Dan Draper

led by S&P Global Engineering Solutions led by Ewout Steenbergen (in addition to ongoing role as CFO)

The combined company will have a strengthened financial profile, with its divisions poised to deliver:

2022 guidance: The Company is initiating 2022 guidance with GAAP projected revenue growth of over 40%, margin expansion of approximately 260 basis points, and a diluted EPS range of $13.40 to $13.60 . Adjusted projected revenue growth in the mid-single-digits, margin expansion of approximately 130 basis points, and an adjusted diluted EPS range of $13.30 to $13.50 , an increase of ~14% at the mid-point over the pro-forma figure for 2021 (see the Company's Current Report on Form 8K filed on February 28, 2022 which contains exhibits for pro forma combined operating results and related reconciliations).

The Company is initiating 2022 guidance with GAAP projected revenue growth of over 40%, margin expansion of approximately 260 basis points, and a diluted EPS range of to . Adjusted projected revenue growth in the mid-single-digits, margin expansion of approximately 130 basis points, and an adjusted diluted EPS range of to , an increase of ~14% at the mid-point over the pro-forma figure for 2021 (see the Company's Current Report on Form 8K filed on which contains exhibits for pro forma combined operating results and related reconciliations). Enhanced growth : With S&P Global's differentiated capabilities in its core segments, as well as high-growth adjacencies, the Company expects to realize 6.5-8.0% annual organic revenue CAGR on average through 2023, balanced across major industry segments.

: With S&P Global's differentiated capabilities in its core segments, as well as high-growth adjacencies, the Company expects to realize 6.5-8.0% annual organic revenue CAGR on average through 2023, balanced across major industry segments. Increased profitability : The Company will target 200 basis points of annual EBITA margin expansion on average through 2023.

: The Company will target 200 basis points of annual EBITA margin expansion on average through 2023. Attractive synergies and earnings accretion post-close : S&P Global expects the merger to be accretive to earnings by the end of 2023. The Company expects to deliver annual cost synergies of approximately $600 million , with ~80% of those expected in 2023, and approximately $350 million in annual revenue synergies for an expected total run-rate EBITA impact of ~$810 million in 2026.

: S&P Global expects the merger to be accretive to earnings by the end of 2023. The Company expects to deliver annual cost synergies of approximately , with ~80% of those expected in 2023, and approximately in annual revenue synergies for an expected total run-rate EBITA impact of in 2026. Strong balance sheet to pursue further growth : S&P Global expects to maintain a strong balance sheet and credit profile. The Company intends to maintain a prudent and flexible capital structure and will target a leverage ratio of 2.0-2.5x adjusted gross debt to adjusted EBITA.

: S&P Global expects to maintain a strong balance sheet and credit profile. The Company intends to maintain a prudent and flexible capital structure and will target a leverage ratio of 2.0-2.5x adjusted gross debt to adjusted EBITA. Improved free cash flow generation to support attractive capital return: S&P Global expects to generate annual free cash flow exceeding $5 billion in 2023 with a targeted dividend payout ratio of 20-30% of adjusted diluted EPS and a targeted total capital return of at least 85% of free cash flow between dividends and share repurchases.

In 2022, the Company intends to repurchase $12 billion of S&P Global common stock through accelerated share repurchases (ASRs). In the coming days the Company expects to launch an initial tranche of the ASR in the amount of $7 billion, to be completed in early August 2022.

The total number of shares ultimately repurchased under the program will be determined upon final settlement and will be based on a discount to the volume-weighted average price of S&P Global's common stock during the ASR period. Approximately 85 percent of the shares to be repurchased under the first tranche transaction will be received and canceled by S&P Global shortly after the launch of the ASR.

The Board of Directors of S&P Global today approved a 10.4% increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on the Company's common stock over the prior quarter. The quarterly dividend will increase from $0.77 to $0.85 per share in the second quarter. The dividend of $0.85 is payable on June 10, 2022, to shareholders of record on May 27, 2022.

The Company plans to issue new senior notes of various maturities, in an aggregate principal amount up to $6 billion, portions of which we expect to use to refinance existing debt. The Company plans to bring its gross leverage ratio in-line with the target range of 2.0x to 2.5x as a result of these financings. The upcoming financing will include S&P Global's inaugural sustainability-linked bond, following its sustainability-linked revolver last year, both firsts in the industry.

Board Appointments

As previously announced, Jacques Esculier, Gay Huey Evans, Robert P. Kelly and Deborah Doyle McWhinney are joining the S&P Global Board of Directors, expanding the size of the Board from 13 to 17. Mr. Esculier, Ms. Huey Evans, Mr. Kelly and Ms. McWhinney each served on the IHS Markit Board of Directors until the closing of the transaction. All four new directors bring significant experience and valuable skills relevant to the S&P Global business.

