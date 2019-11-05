S&P Global Declares Quarterly Dividend

NEW YORK, Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) has approved a regular quarterly cash dividend on the Corporation's common stock. The dividend of $0.57 is payable on December 11, 2019, to shareholders of record on November 26, 2019. The annualized dividend rate is $2.28 per share.

The Company has paid a dividend each year since 1937 and is one of fewer than 25 companies in the S&P 500® that has increased its dividend annually for at least the last 46 years.

About S&P Global:

S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 21,000 employees in 33 countries. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Media Relations Contact:

Dave Guarino

Chief Communications Officer

(212) 438-1471

dave.guarino@spglobal.com

Christopher Krantz

Lead, Communications

+44 20 7176 0060

christopher.krantz@spglobal.com

Investor Relations Contact:

Chip Merritt

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

(212) 438-4321

chip.merritt@spglobal.com

SOURCE S&P Global

Related Links

http://www.spglobal.com

