S&P Global launches enhanced ESG Scores with additional levels of data to provide multiple layers of insights

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today S&P Global has released two additional levels of ESG information that inform a company's ESG Scores, providing deeper layers of insights and expanded transparency. An additional 400 data points have been made available for each company, based on their applicability and relevance to informing a company's overall scoring assessment. The additional data points will help markets better understand companies' environmental and social impact as well as its governance standards.

S&P Global has almost 10,000 ESG Scores, allowing investors to bring ESG information together with over 200 other datasets including point-in-time financials, Trucost Environmental Data, Panjiva Supply Chain Intelligence, people data, ownership, corporate relationship, key developments, and more.

Sonia Kim, Head of ESG Product Development at S&P Global, said, "We are excited to offer this deeper level of granularity to our clients. The additional data points will be particularly helpful for the investors who are increasingly seeking to integrate sustainability performance into their investment decisions, as well as for the companies looking to meet the fast evolving regulatory and reporting mandates for ESG disclosures."

Sonia added, "We are committed to bringing more transparency and rigor into the analysis of ESG risks and opportunities, while also serving companies who seek to measure their own performance against industry peers and sustainability goals."

The additional data points will provide clients with a better understanding of companies' environmental reporting disclosures, biodiversity commitments, its direct and indirect CO2 and greenhouse emissions, waste/hazardous disposal, energy consumption and water usage.

For the Social dimension it will now be possible to determine whether companies in their social reporting activities disclose safety policies, human rights commitments, code of ethics and whether social reporting disclosures have been independently audited.

The new data sets will also provide greater insights on the Governance & Economic dimensions and help obtain better understanding of companies' codes of conduct and policies addressing anti-crime, corruption & bribery, governance of the board and executive compensation, ownership, diversity, materiality disclosures, risk and supply chain management, and tax strategy and reporting.

The Corporate Sustainability Assessment is based on 730 Question level scores which inform the 125 Criteria Scores across the E, S and G Dimensions. With access to the 400 new data points it will be possible to further drilldown on the criteria scores for enhanced transparency.

S&P Global ESG scores are available to clients on the Market Intelligence Platform and also to the public through S&P Global's new ESG website.

