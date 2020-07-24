S&P Global Market Intelligence Bolsters Aftermarket Offering with addition of Credit Suisse Research

NEW YORK, July 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence announces that equity research from Credit Suisse, ranked among the top research firms in the world, is now available on the Market Intelligence platform. With more than 200 research analysts, Credit Suisse covers 2,700 companies around the globe and across all sectors, adding to Market Intelligence's deep suite of Aftermarket Research.

Credit Suisse Research Global Industry Coverage, As of June 2020 (Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence).

"Aftermarket Research is central to our commitment of delivering high-quality, value-add insights to our clients through our desktop workflows and analytics," said JP O'Sullivan, Managing Director, Financial Institutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence. "We are excited to expand our offering, and provide Credit Suisse's leading investment research to our clients, helping them stay on top of rapidly evolving market dynamics."

"We are excited to expand our relationship with S&P Global to include Aftermarket Research," said Stan Lantsman, Director, Head of Correspondent Research at Credit Suisse. "The demand for top tier equity research continues to expand and the deep industry level expertise of our global analysts will allow Market Intelligence clients to make better and more informed decisions."

Credit Suisse will add considerable value to the S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research offering, which contains 25 million reports from more than 1,800 investment banks and independent research providers. Credit Suisse joins a list of leading global and regional investment banks in the S&P Global Aftermarket Research offering, including JP Morgan, UBS, Barclays, and Deutsche Bank.

Credit Suisse analysts are highly rated for their coverage of Basic Materials, Consumer Products, Energy, Financial Institutions, Healthcare, Technology/Media, and Transportation.

The S&P Global Market Intelligence Aftermarket Research collection is continually expanding, providing greater coverage of companies and industries globally, with leading research providers from over 190 countries. Already in 2020, more than 30 new Aftermarket Research contributors have been added, including NKC African Economics, Stone Street Group, The Edge Group and Crypto Currency Reports.

To learn more about S&P Global Market Intelligence's Aftermarket Research, please visit: https://www.spglobal.com/marketintelligence/en/campaigns/investment-research.

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we know that not all information is important—some of it is vital. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help clients track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities globally can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). For more information, visit www.spglobal.com

