S&P Global Market Intelligence integrates climate data into its portfolio analysis and quantitative research tools.

LONDON, Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Market Intelligence today announced the integration of Trucost climate data into its portfolio analysis and quantitative research tools. As environmental, social and governance (ESG) analysis increasingly becomes a part of portfolio construction, the new integrated tools will enable investment professionals to use ESG and traditional factor analysis to gain a more comprehensive understanding of risk exposures of a portfolio.

The enhanced Portfolio Analytics and ClariFI®, will enable investment professionals to leverage comprehensive climate data from Trucost, to identify high carbon-related risk investments, develop and back-test portfolio construction strategies and understand ESG and traditional exposures at the portfolio, sector and company level.

The new analytic capabilities were recently harnessed by Market Intelligence Quantamental Analysts to compare the performance and characteristics of carbon-sensitive portfolios to portfolios constructed without carbon emission considerations. The report found that carbon-sensitive portfolios have similar returns and significantly better climate characteristics than portfolios constructed without carbon emission considerations. Read full report here.

Dr. Richard Mattison, CEO of Trucost, part of S&P Global, commented: "Investment professionals are increasingly looking to incorporate carbon emissions and climate analysis in constructing their portfolios. We are delighted to announce the integration of Trucost data into the portfolio analysis and quantitative research tools. This will allow investors to develop investment strategies, asses the carbon footprint of their portfolios and easily identify climate related risks."

John-Patrick O'Sullivan, Managing Director, Financial Institutions, S&P Global Market Intelligence, added: "The fully integrated Portfolio Analytics and ClariFI® tools offer end–to-end workflow solutions to generate and test investment strategies and understand the sources of performance and risk related to climate change exposure. Investors can now align their investment strategies with ESG expectations in a quick, easy way."

About S&P Global Market Intelligence

At S&P Global Market Intelligence, we know that not all information is important—some of it is vital. We integrate financial and industry data, research and news into tools that help clients track performance, generate alpha, identify investment ideas, understand competitive and industry dynamics, perform valuations and assess credit risk. Investment professionals, government agencies, corporations and universities globally can gain the intelligence essential to making business and financial decisions with conviction.

S&P Global Market Intelligence is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). For more information, visit www.spglobal.com

Trucost, a part of S&P Global

Trucost is part of the S&P Global family, operated by S&P Market Intelligence. Trucost assesses and prices risks relating to climate change, natural resource constraints and broader ESG factors. Companies and financial institutions use Trucost intelligence to understand exposure to ESG factors, inform resilience and identify the transformative solutions of tomorrow. Trucost data also underpins ESG indices, including the S&P 500 Carbon Efficient Index® and -S&P/IFIC Carbon Efficient Index®. For more information, visit www.trucost.com

