S&P Global Names Martina Cheung President of S&P Global Market Intelligence; Announces Resignation of Mike Chinn

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced today that effective January 2, 2019, Martina Cheung, currently Executive Managing Director, Head of Risk Services will be named President of S&P Global Market Intelligence. Nick Cafferillo will assume an expanded role as Chief Data & Technology Officer leading software engineering, data operations and innovation. Mike Chinn, President S&P Global Market Intelligence and Executive Vice President, Data & Technology, has informed S&P Global of his decision to leave the Company in March 2019.

Mike Chinn

S&P Global President and Chief Executive Officer, Doug Peterson, said: "Mike has been an invaluable partner in leading the growth of S&P Global through the successful integration of SNL Financial and S&P Capital IQ to form S&P Global Market Intelligence. His leadership of our software engineering and data operations has positioned our Company well to power the markets of the future. We will miss his contributions and I know he will excel at whatever he decides to pursue next."

After over 20 years with SNL Financial, Chinn joined S&P Global and led the Market Intelligence division to accelerate the Company's transformation as a technology-enabled data and analytics company serving the financial and commodities markets.

Martina Cheung

Effective January 2, 2019, Martina Cheung, currently Executive Managing Director, Head of Risk Services, will be named the President of S&P Global Market Intelligence.

Cheung joined S&P Global Ratings in 2010, first working in Structured Finance and then Strategy. In 2014, she was promoted to Chief Strategy Officer for the enterprise. Since 2015, she has led our Risk Services business where she has been responsible for monetizing S&P Global's significant risk intellectual property (research, content, models, data, analytics and solutions) to serve clients in managing complex risk challenges.

Prior to joining S&P Global, Cheung worked in the consulting industry, as a partner of Mitchell Madison Consulting and with Accenture in the Financial Services Strategy Group.

According to President and CEO Doug Peterson: "Martina has been instrumental in leading and growing our Risk Services business. She has been at the center of anticipating the needs of risk professionals through the design and delivery of our traditional ratings IP and other risk products to our clients. In addition, she has been at the forefront of many of our most exciting innovation and growth opportunities such as ESG and efforts to expand our China business."

Nick Cafferillo

S&P Global also announced that, effective January 2, 2019, Nick Cafferillo will be appointed Chief Data & Technology Officer with an expanded remit.

Cafferillo will lead software engineering and data operations across the enterprise to drive our technology agenda. Nick will accelerate our transition to an agile framework and the deployment of data science, AI and machine learning, and robotics tools across the Company to deliver innovation.

Cafferillo joined S&P Global through the acquisition of SNL Financial in 2015. Prior to his time at SNL Financial, Cafferillo served as Chief Product Officer and Executive Vice President of product management at ISS focusing on corporate governance products. He also spent time at Thomson Financial.

President and CEO Doug Peterson said of Cafferillo: "Nick's innovative vision and leadership has been essential to accelerating our technology capabilities. His experience and knowledge of product and data operations will help us tailor technology solutions for our clients."

Both Martina and Nick will remain members of the S&P Global Operating Committee and will report to President and CEO, Doug Peterson.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements," as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, which express management's current views concerning future events, trends, contingencies or results, appear at various places in this report and use words like "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "intend," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "strategy," "target" and similar terms, and future or conditional tense verbs like "could," "may," "might," "should," "will" and "would."

For example, management may use forward-looking statements when addressing topics such as: the outcome of contingencies; future actions by regulators; changes in the Company's business strategies and methods of generating revenue; the development and performance of the Company's services and products; the expected impact of acquisitions and dispositions; the Company's effective tax rates; and the Company's cost structure, dividend policy, cash flows or liquidity.

Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in forward-looking statements include, among other things:

the impact of the recent acquisition of Kensho, including the impact on the Company's results of operations; any failure to successfully integrate Kensho into the Company's operations; and any failure to attract and retain key employees; the risk of litigation, unexpected costs, charges or expenses relating to the acquisition;

worldwide economic, financial, political and regulatory conditions, including conditions that may result from legislative, regulatory and policy changes associated with the current U.S. administration or the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union;

withdrawal from the European Union; the rapidly evolving regulatory environment, in Europe , the United States and elsewhere, affecting Ratings, S&P Global Platts, Indices, and S&P Global Market Intelligence, including new and amended regulations and the Company's compliance therewith;

, and elsewhere, affecting Ratings, S&P Global Platts, Indices, and S&P Global Market Intelligence, including new and amended regulations and the Company's compliance therewith; our ability to make acquisitions and dispositions and successfully integrate the businesses we acquire;

the outcome of litigation, government and regulatory proceedings, investigations and inquiries;

the health of debt and equity markets, including credit quality and spreads, the level of liquidity and future debt issuances;

the demand and market for credit ratings in and across the sectors and geographies where the Company operates;

concerns in the marketplace affecting the Company's credibility or otherwise affecting market perceptions of the integrity or utility of independent credit ratings;

the effect of competitive products and pricing, including the level of success of new product developments and global expansion;

consolidation in the Company's end-customer markets;

the introduction of competing products or technologies by other companies;

the impact of customer cost-cutting pressures, including in the financial services industry and the commodities markets;

a decline in the demand for credit risk management tools by financial institutions;

the level of merger and acquisition activity in the United States and abroad;

and abroad; the volatility of the energy marketplace;

the health of the commodities markets;

our ability to attract, incentivize and retain key employees;

the Company's ability to maintain adequate physical, technical and administrative safeguards to protect the security of confidential information and data, and the potential of a system or network disruption that results in regulatory penalties, remedial costs or improper disclosure of confidential information or data;

the Company's ability to successfully recover should it experience a disaster or other business continuity problem from a hurricane, flood, earthquake, terrorist attack, pandemic, security breach, cyber-attack, power loss, telecommunications failure or other natural or man-made event;

our ability to adjust to changes in European and United Kingdom markets as the United Kingdom leaves the European Union, and the impact of the United Kingdom's departure on our credit rating activities and other European and United Kingdom offerings;

markets as the leaves the European Union, and the impact of the departure on our credit rating activities and other European and offerings; changes in applicable tax or accounting requirements;

guidance and information regarding the implementation of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act;

the level of the Company's future cash flows and capital investments;

the impact on the Company's revenue and net income caused by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; and

the Company's exposure to potential criminal sanctions or civil penalties if it fails to comply with foreign and U.S. laws and regulations that are applicable in the domestic and international jurisdictions in which it operates, including sanctions laws relating to countries such as Iran , Russia , Sudan and Syria , anti-corruption laws such as the U.S. Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and the U.K. Bribery Act of 2010, and local laws prohibiting corrupt payments to government officials, as well as import and export restrictions.

The factors noted above are not exhaustive. The Company and its subsidiaries operate in a dynamic business environment in which new risks emerge frequently. Accordingly, the Company cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the dates on which they are made.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward looking statement to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date on which it is made, except as required by applicable law. Further information about the Company's businesses, including information about factors that could materially affect its results of operations and financial condition, is contained in the Company's filings with the SEC, including the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

About S&P Global:

S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 20,000 employees in 31 countries. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

