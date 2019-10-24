S&P Global Platts increases support of OIES Research

LONDON, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, today announced that it has agreed to enhance its charitable support of the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies by putting in place arrangements that enable OIES research fellows to access Platts historical Oil, Natural Gas, LNG and Power pricing data to underpin their research across all aspects of energy markets.

Bassam Fattouh, Director, OIES said: "Having access to S&P Global Platts data is a valuable research tool that allows our fellows to better analyse the economics and politics of international energy markets, work for which the OIES is renowned."

Martin Fraenkel, President, S&P Global Platts added: "The OIES is a world leading independent energy research institute and we are pleased to deepen our benefactor relationship by providing their research fellows with our market leading benchmark pricing data to support their research."

S&P Global Platts will continue to support OIES at its events and looks forward to increasing cooperation on future research projects.

OIES fellows will access Platts data via their Refinitiv Eikon terminals.

About OIES

The Oxford Institute for Energy Studies (OIES) is a world leading independent and autonomous energy research institute. Through our multi-disciplinary expertise we produce high quality, independent research. We publish unique analysis of topical global energy issues across production, consumption, markets, policy and regulation. Our rigorous and independent research on issues of academic and international significance, places us firmly at the centre of the energy debate and contributes to a more coherent and balanced global understanding of international energy markets and issues. For more information, visit www.oxfordenergy.org

About S&P Global Platts

At S&P Global Platts, we provide the insights; you make better informed trading and business decisions with confidence. We're the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets. Customers in over 150 countries look to our expertise in news, pricing and analytics to deliver greater transparency and efficiency to markets. S&P Global Platts coverage includes oil and gas, power, petrochemicals, metals, agriculture and shipping.

S&P Global Platts is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.platts.com.

