S&P Global Platts to Donate $250,000 to New York & UK Food Banks

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Platts, the leading independent provider of information and benchmark prices for the commodities and energy markets, is choosing its Global Energy Awards program, now in its 22nd year, to underscore not only the industry's best in leadership, innovation and social responsibility in securing a greener energy future, but also as an occasion to give back after this tumultuous year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Martin Fraenkel, president of S&P Global Platts, said: "I'm proud to announce that on behalf of the greater Platts family of employees, we'll be donating $250,000 to food banks in New York, the host city of the Global Energy Awards, which will be held virtually this year, and also in the United Kingdom, where S&P Global Platts and its parent company have large offices and which hosts the Platts Global Energy Awards' sister event, the Platts Global Metals Awards."

In the US, monies will go to The Food Bank for New York City, which since 1983 has been the city's major hunger-relief organization working to end food poverty across all five boroughs.

S&P Global Platts selected the occasion of the Global Energy Awards for its Food Bank donations for several reasons: it is one of the company's biggest events; it traditionally brings hundreds of industry executives and corresponding business to New York City annually; and, in its own way across the decades, the event has helped support the metropolitan area following numerous periods of hardship.

Jenny Salinas, vice president and head of global marketing and conferences, S&P Global Platts, said: "Our thoughts and well wishes are not only with this annual gathering of the energy community, but with New York, the nation's initial epicenter of the coronavirus tragedy, and with London, which is going through Covid-19 retrenchment, and with all of the world's communities."

In the UK, S&P Global Platts will donate to FareShare, the United Kingdom's national network for charitable food redistribution, comprised of 17 independent organizations and serving nearly 11,000 frontline charities and community groups.

The S&P Global Platts Global Energy Awards, often described as the "Oscars of Energy", will be held virtually on December 10 from 3-5 pm ET. Winners will be announced in 21 Awards categories. Vying for those winners titles are energy companies and individuals from 33 countries. Access this link to learn more about the Finalists.

Emmy and Tony award-winning actor and comedian Jason Alexander, of cinema, television and Broadway fame, is the celebrity emcee of this year's Global Energy Awards and will entertain throughout this year's program. For a sneak preview, visit: https://youtu.be/NwN8FxgAYnk

