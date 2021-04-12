S&P Global Ratings Announces Regulatory Website Redesign and Integration

NEW YORK, April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Ratings announced the redesign and integration of its regulatory website into www.spglobal.com/ratings. Every visitor to S&P Global Ratings online now gets the same user interface and the same look and feel that is currently available across spglobal.com/ratings, accessible from a single URL.

S&P Global Ratings' regulatory disclosures, policies, code of conduct, rating histories, and rating definitions now benefit from the same functionalities that S&P Global introduced to www.spglobal.com/ratings in August 2019, including an improved mobile experience, intuitive user journeys for relevant content, a simplified and smarter search function and enhanced Search Engine Optimization (SEO), among other features. The "Find a Rating" feature has also been added to the site navigation, making it easier to access and search ratings by entity, cusip, etc. or browse ratings by Practice.

"The transparency of our ratings, credit research, processes, and our adherence to all regulatory requirements is at the core of everything we do," said Bruce Schachne, Managing Director, Head of Sales, Americas. "With this integration, and the consistent and simple web experience it creates, we're able to increase that transparency for market participants and the public."

S&P Global Ratings is committed to providing transparency to the market through high-quality independent opinions on creditworthiness. Safeguarding the quality, independence and integrity of our ratings, including by identifying and managing potential conflicts of interest, is embedded in our culture and at the core of everything we do. For more on S&P Global Ratings and Transparency, please visit: https://www.spglobal.com/ratings/en/about/transparency.

This report does not constitute a rating action. S&P Global Ratings is the world's leading provider of independent credit ratings. Our ratings are essential to driving growth, providing transparency and helping educate market participants so they can make decisions with confidence. We have more than 1 million credit ratings outstanding on government, corporate, financial sector and structured finance entities and securities. We offer an independent view of the market built on a unique combination of broad perspective and local insight. We provide our opinions and research about relative credit risk; market participants gain independent information to help support the growth of transparent, liquid debt markets worldwide.

S&P Global Ratings is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com/ratings

