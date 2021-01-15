S&P Global Ratings Drives Digital-First Access to Debt Markets with Ratings360®

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global Ratings, the world's leading provider of independent credit risk research, has made it easier for all key stakeholders that drive issuance such as intermediaries, investors and issuers to participate in the diverse universe of fixed income with its online portal, Ratings360®.

Ratings360® provides a holistic picture of the credit stories behind organizations, sovereigns, financial institutions, municipalities, and other debt securities to help its users make decisions with conviction.

"Many of the traditional functions of the capital markets have had to quickly pivot to serving digital-first solutions and client experiences that address the changes and challenges of virtual work and deal-making," said Christopher Heusler, Global Chief Commercial Officer, S&P Global Ratings. "The evolution and scale of Ratings360® has modernized engagement with S&P Global Ratings to assist bond issuance, while simplifying the ability to complete the complex work conducted by all of the various disciplines within the fixed income space."

Requesting Ratings and Ratings Services

Many institutions can request a credit rating for future debt issuances through Ratings360®, which also holds access to an issuer's current rating, ratings history and articles, as well as the same data and analyses for their peers, suppliers and counterparties. The platform additionally allows for the submission of the initial documentation required for credit ratings.

Ratings360® users can request a Ratings Evaluation Service (RES), which could be the first step towards obtaining a credit rating, as well as our suite of sustainable finance services, including the S&P Global Ratings' ESG Evaluation and Framework Alignment Opinions and Transaction Evaluations.

Credit Markets Insights

The Ratings360® "Credit Scenario" tools create different market scenarios and indicative credit ratings to help users better understand how a rating is determined using our ratings methodologies and criteria. An alert function makes Ratings360® users aware of changes to existing criteria and provides access to the ratings criteria and methodologies through the platform, empowering users with another channel of transparency into how credit rating decisions are made.

A team of more than 1,400 S&P Global Ratings analysts and economists upload their market research and commentaries to Ratings360®, producing insights on more than 90 economies, market sentiment and commentary across 20 different sectors and ratings distributions across geographies and industries.

Ratings360® is available in English and Mandarin, and market participants can contact [email protected] for personalized demos of the platform.

S&P Global Ratings, part of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE: SPGI), is the world's leading provider of independent credit risk research. We publish more than a million credit ratings on debt issued by sovereign, municipal, corporate and financial sector entities. With over 1,400 credit analysts in 26 countries, and more than 150 years' experience of assessing credit risk, we offer a unique combination of global coverage and local insight. Our research and opinions about relative credit risk provide market participants with information that helps to support the growth of transparent, liquid debt markets worldwide.

