S&P Global Ratings Upgrades Aker BP to BBB - With Stable Outlook
Aker BP ASA
Nov 11, 2019, 04:42 ET
TRONDHEIM, Norway, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Aker BP is pleased to announce that S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its long term issuer credit rating for Aker BP from BB+ to BBB- with stable outlook.
The rating can be found on S&P Global Ratings's public website
Contacts:
Kjetil Bakken
VP Investor Relations
tel.: +47-918-89-889
John Ole Hægeland
VP Corporate Finance
tel.: +47-906-06-169
SOURCE Aker BP ASA
