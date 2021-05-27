S&P Global Sustainable1 and Advent International collaborate to bring transparency to ESG performance across private markets

As a responsible investor and business operator, Advent considers environmental, social and governance factors at all stages of its investment and value creation processes. The firm believes that strong ESG management improves portfolio companies' accountability to their stakeholders, reduces systemic risks and uncovers opportunities created by shifting global conditions and markets.

Building on its history of growing and positioning companies for long-term success, Advent is adopting S&P Global Sustainable1's internationally recognised Corporate Sustainability Assessment to measure process and performance improvement and integrate sustainability at the firm and a group of its portfolio companies. The CSA is widely recognized as one of the most advanced ESG scoring methodologies and draws upon over 20 years of experience analysing the impact of sustainability practices on a company's long-term value creation.

James Brocklebank, Managing Partner of Advent International, commented: ""Advent is proud to be the first private equity firm to work with S&P Global Sustainable1 on promoting key ESG practices in Advent and a group of our portfolio companies. We have always believed that thoughtful ESG management creates stronger and more valuable companies. That's why our partnership with S&P Global Sustainable1 and our participation in the CSA is so important to us. It will provide us with access to critical ESG metrics that will better inform our strategy and our companies' operations to enable stronger and more sustainable long-term growth."

Martina Cheung, Head of S&P Global Sustainable1, added: "While companies are completing the CSA at record rates, Advent is the first private equity firm to engage in the CSA allowing it to assess its own sustainability practices and that of its portfolio companies. We're excited that Advent has chosen to pioneer these efforts across the private markets with S&P Global Sustainable1."

Advent's relationship with Sustainable1 enables its portfolio companies to benchmark against their own industry best practices and understand the roadmap to operational excellence in ESG and improved sustainability performance. The CSA will be used as part of Advent's approach to determining the maturity of many of its portfolio companies' ESG programs and set a baseline against which progress can be measured. Advent's structured approach to value creation includes supporting the development of each portfolio company's business model-specific ESG programs.

To develop an internationally recognised and finance focused ESG assessment of the company's exposure to observable ESG risks and its ability to capture ESG related opportunities, S&P Global Sustainable1's research team will work with management teams of Advent and participating portfolio companies, to analyse both public and private company data.

The insights Advent and its portfolio companies will gain from the CSA platform will inform stronger ESG programs and enable the firm to measure performance improvements over the coming years.

About Advent International

Founded in 1984, Advent International is one of the largest and most experienced global private equity investors. The firm has invested in over 370 private equity transactions across 41 countries, and as of September 30, 2020, had $76 billion in assets under management. With 15 offices in 12 countries, Advent has established a globally integrated team of 240 investment professionals across North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia. The firm focuses on investments in five core sectors, including business and financial services; health care; industrial; retail, consumer and leisure; and technology. After 35 years dedicated to international investing, Advent remains committed to partnering with management teams to deliver sustained revenue and earnings growth for its portfolio companies.

About S&P Global Sustainable1

S&P Global Sustainable1 is the central source for sustainably intelligence from S&P Global. Sustainable1 matches customers with the ESG products, insights and solutions from across S&P Global's divisions to help meet their unique needs. Our comprehensive coverage across global markets combined with in-depth ESG intelligence provides financial institutions, corporations and governments an unmatched level of clarity and confidence to successfully navigate the transition to a sustainable future. Our data and well-informed point of view on critical topics like energy transition, climate resilience, positive impact and sustainable finance allow us to go deep on the details that define the big picture so customers can make decisions with conviction. To learn more about Sustainable1, visit www.spglobal.com/sustainable1.

