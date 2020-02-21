S&P Global to Present at Raymond James & Associates' 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 2

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Douglas L. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will present at the Raymond James & Associates' 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference on March 2, 2020 in Florida. Mr. Peterson is scheduled to speak from 11:35 a.m. to 12:05 p.m. Eastern Time. The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions: Live and Replay

The webcast (audio and slides) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for seven days, ending on March 8, 2020. Any additional information presented during the presentation will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering deep data and insights on critical business factors including ESG. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 23,000 employees in 35 countries. For more information visit www.spglobal.com.

Investor Relations: http://investor.spglobal.com

Chip Merritt

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

(212) 438-4321 (office)

chip.merritt@spglobal.com

Christopher Krantz

Lead, Communications

+44 20 7176 0060

christopher.krantz@spglobal.com

