S&P Global to Present at the Cantor 2nd Annual Innovation Summit on August 5

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Martina Cheung, President of S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), will present at the Cantor 2nd Annual Innovation Summit in New York on August 5, 2019 from 9:05 a.m. to 9:35 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The "fireside chat" will be webcast and may include forward-looking information.

Webcast Instructions: Live and Replay

The webcast (audio and slides) will be available live and in replay through the Company's Investor Relations website http://investor.spglobal.com/Investor-Presentations (please copy and paste URL into web browser). The webcast replay will be available approximately one hour after the end of the presentation and will remain accessible for three months, ending on November 1, 2019. Any additional information presented during the presentation will be made available on the Company's Investor Presentations web page.

About S&P Global

S&P Global is a leading provider of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The Company's divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. S&P Global has approximately 21,000 employees in 33 countries. For more information visit www.spglobal.com.

