S&P Global's 2020 Investor Fact Book Now Available

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) announced today that its 2020 Investor Fact Book: Accelerating Progress in the World, is available for viewing and downloading on the Company's website at www.spglobal.com/investorfactbook.

A comprehensive source of information about S&P Global, the 2020 edition highlights Company-wide initiatives that support S&P Global's strategy and vision to drive growth, customer value, and productivity, including:

ESG: Important new capabilities in sustainability and ESG, strengthened by the acquisition of RobecoSAM's ESG ratings business and the expansion of climate solutions from Trucost, part of S&P Global

: S&P Global Marketplace, a new, open-access platform to search and preview traditional and alternative datasets from across S&P Global and curated third parties Technology: Continued deployment of data science and artificial intelligence to increase competitive advantage, including collaboration between Kensho and Platts to enhance the Market on Close process

The 2020 edition also includes information most frequently sought by investors:

Ten years of bond issuance data by world area and asset type

S&P Global Ratings' Track Record: Standing the Test of Time

S&P Global Platts' commodity futures contract history for benchmarks and expansion of its renewable energy business

S&P Dow Jones Indices Annual Survey of Assets

To access the Investor Fact Book, please visit www.spglobal.com/investorfactbook.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical economic, market and business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

