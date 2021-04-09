S&P Global's 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders to be held on May 5

NEW YORK, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) will hold its Annual Meeting of Shareholders on May 5, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. EDT in a virtual-only meeting format. Shareholders of Record were mailed their proxy materials with instructions on how to attend, vote, and submit questions online. The Company's Proxy Statement and the latest Annual Report are available at www.spglobal.com/proxy.

Richard Thornburgh, Chairman of the Board, will preside over the business portion of meeting. Douglas L. Peterson, President and Chief Executive Officer, will also offer remarks and lead the general question and answer session. The discussions may include forward-looking information.

Shareholders and guests may view this meeting online at http://www.meetingcenter.io/283714745. All participants are asked to log in fifteen minutes prior to the start of the meeting to ensure they can hear streaming audio. Shareholders are required to enter their unique 15-digit control number along with the meeting password (SPGI2021) if they wish to vote during the meeting or submit a written question. A guest option is also available for listen-only access.

Further information is provided on the Company's Investor Relations website at www.spglobal.com/proxy, including:

How to attend the virtual meeting

How to locate or obtain your 15-digit control number

How to vote shares

How to submit shareholder questions

Rules of Conduct

The requirement under New York corporate law to hold an in-person meeting has been suspended by an act of the New York State Legislature and an executive order by the Governor of the State of New York due to ongoing public health concerns related to COVID-19.

Webcast Replay

An archived replay of the Annual Meeting webcast will be made available for one year. The meeting slides and remarks will be made available through the Company's Investor Relations website (at http://investor.spglobal.com under the "Investor Presentations" link) later in the day following the conclusion of the Annual Meeting.

About S&P Global

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) is the world's foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks and analytics in the global capital and commodity markets, offering ESG solutions, deep data and insights on critical business factors. We've been providing essential intelligence that unlocks opportunity, fosters growth and accelerates progress for more than 160 years. Our divisions include S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Dow Jones Indices and S&P Global Platts. For more information, visit www.spglobal.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Chip Merritt

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations

(212) 438-4321 (office)

[email protected]

News Media:

David Guarino

Chief Communications Officer

(201) 755-5334 (office)

[email protected]

Christopher Krantz

Lead, Communications

+44 20 7176 0060 (office)

[email protected]

No Offer or Solicitation

This communication is not intended to and shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or a solicitation of any vote of approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Important Information About the Transaction and Where to Find It

In connection with the proposed transaction, S&P Global and IHS Markit have filed and will file relevant materials with the SEC. On January 8, 2021, S&P Global filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4, as amended (No. 333-251999), to register the shares of S&P Global common stock to be issued in connection with the proposed transaction. The registration statement, which was declared effective by the SEC on January 22, 2021, includes a definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus of S&P Global and IHS Markit. The definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus was mailed to the shareholders of S&P Global and IHS Markit seeking their approval of their respective transaction-related proposals. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND THE RELATED JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THOSE DOCUMENTS AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS THAT ARE FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT S&P GLOBAL, IHS MARKIT AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

Investors and security holders may obtain copies of these documents free of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov or from S&P Global at its website, or from IHS Markit at its website. Documents filed with the SEC by S&P Global will be available free of charge by accessing S&P Global's website at www.spglobal.com under the heading Investor Relations, or, alternatively, by directing a request by telephone to 866-436-8502 (domestic callers) or 212-438-2192 (international callers) or by mail to S&P Global at Investor Relations, S&P Global Inc., 55 Water Street, New York, NY 10041, and documents filed with the SEC by IHS Markit will be available free of charge by accessing IHS Markit's website at www.ihsmarkit.com under the heading Investor Relations or, alternatively, by directing a request by telephone to 303-790-0600 or by mail to IHS Markit at IHS Markit Investor Relations and Corporate Communications, 15 Inverness Way East, Englewood, CO 80112.

SOURCE S&P Global

