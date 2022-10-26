Spa and Salon Software Market Size to Grow by USD 137.71 Mn, Reduction in Overall Operational Costs to Drive Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The spa and salon software market growth is driven by factors such as a reduction in overall operational costs. Spa and salon software reduces the dependence on manual record maintenance. Spas and salons are using this software to reduce inadequacies and accelerate overall process efficiency. The software enables spa and salon managers to control costs by scheduling the staff to cater to high demands during peak seasons and building an accurate and cost-effective labor schedule.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Spa and Salon Software Market 2022-2026

The spa and salon software market size is expected to grow by USD 137.71 million from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.92% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario and the overall market environment. Request Latest FREE PDF Sample Report

Spa and Salon Software Market 2022-2026: Scope

Technavio has presented a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The spa and salon software market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports every month

Spa and Salon Software Market 2022-2026: Vendor Landscape

The spa and salon software market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Competitors need to focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. Market vendors should also leverage the existing growth prospects in the fast-growing segments and maintain their positions in the slow-growing segments. AestheticsPro, Booksy International sp. z o.o., DaySmart Software Inc., Boulevard Labs Inc., Hive, MINDBODY Inc., Millennium Systems International LLC, Phorest Inc., OpenSpend Inc., ProSolutions Software, SalonRunner Software LLC, Salonist, SalonTarget, Shortcuts Software Australia Pty Ltd., SimpleSpa, Springer Miller Systems, Syntec Business Systems Inc., Vagaro Inc., Waffor Inc., and Zenoti are among some of the major market participants.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and latest developments. Request a FREE PDF Sample Now

Spa and Salon Software Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

Deployment

Cloud



On-premises

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions in this report. Buy Now to learn about region-wise and country-wise information

Spa and Salon Software Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist spa and salon software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the spa and salon software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the spa and salon software market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of spa and salon software market vendors

Related Reports

Third Party Logistics Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by deployment (cloud and on-premise) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 42% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The market share growth in the cloud segment will be significant.

Knowledge Management Software Market by Deployment and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by deployment (on-premise and cloud-based) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and South America). 39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The market share growth in the on-premise segment will be significant.

Spa And Salon Software Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.92% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 137.71 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.24 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 37% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AestheticsPro, Booksy International sp. z o.o., Boulevard Labs Inc., DaySmart Software Inc., Hive, Millennium Systems International LLC, MINDBODY Inc., OpenSpend Inc., Phorest Inc., ProSolutions Software, Salonist, SalonRunner Software LLC, SalonTarget, Shortcuts Software Australia Pty Ltd., SimpleSpa, Springer Miller Systems, Syntec Business Systems Inc., Vagaro Inc., Waffor Inc., and Zenoti Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Information Technology Market Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Deployment



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Deployment

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Deployment - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Deployment

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Deployment



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Deployment

5.3 Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on Cloud - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 30: Chart on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Cloud - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 On premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on On premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on On premises - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 34: Chart on On premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on On premises - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 Market opportunity by Deployment

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Deployment ($ million)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 66: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)



Exhibit 68: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 70: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 72: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 73: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 87: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 DaySmart Software Inc.

Exhibit 89: DaySmart Software Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 90: DaySmart Software Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 91: DaySmart Software Inc. - Key offerings

10.4 Millennium Systems International LLC

Exhibit 92: Millennium Systems International LLC - Overview



Exhibit 93: Millennium Systems International LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 94: Millennium Systems International LLC - Key offerings

10.5 MINDBODY Inc.

Exhibit 95: MINDBODY Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 96: MINDBODY Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 97: MINDBODY Inc. - Key offerings

10.6 Phorest Inc.

Exhibit 98: Phorest Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 99: Phorest Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 100: Phorest Inc. - Key offerings

10.7 Salonist

Exhibit 101: Salonist - Overview



Exhibit 102: Salonist - Product / Service



Exhibit 103: Salonist - Key offerings

10.8 SimpleSpa

Exhibit 104: SimpleSpa - Overview



Exhibit 105: SimpleSpa - Product / Service



Exhibit 106: SimpleSpa - Key offerings

10.9 Springer Miller Systems

Exhibit 107: Springer Miller Systems - Overview



Exhibit 108: Springer Miller Systems - Product / Service



Exhibit 109: Springer Miller Systems - Key offerings

10.10 Vagaro Inc.

Exhibit 110: Vagaro Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 111: Vagaro Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 112: Vagaro Inc. - Key offerings

10.11 Waffor Inc.

Exhibit 113: Waffor Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 114: Waffor Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 115: Waffor Inc. - Key offerings

10.12 Zenoti

Exhibit 116: Zenoti - Overview



Exhibit 117: Zenoti - Product / Service



Exhibit 118: Zenoti - Key offerings

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 119: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 120: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 121: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 122: Research methodology



Exhibit 123: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 124: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 125: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio