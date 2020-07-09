SPA Australia Awarded Force Design Support Contract

CANBERRA, Australia, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis Australia Pty Ltd (SPA Australia) was awarded a contract to support the Force Design Division of the Australian Defence Force (ADF).

Under this contract, SPA Australia will provide analysis and modelling support to assist with the identification of capability requirements and trade-offs to enhance the effectiveness of the Australian Defence Force. SPA's subject matter experts, advanced analytic techniques, along with an extensive and proven software tools portfolio, will provide objective evidence to inform design of the joint, integrated force and future acquisition decisions.

The work will be conducted by the SPA Australia office in Canberra, a start-up with a growing Australian workforce and current open positions to hire additional local staff, further strengthening sovereign analytic and modelling capabilities. SPA Australia will utilise the expertise of our Australian employees, while leveraging the extensive experience of Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., (SPA) United States employees—experience honed over 48 years supporting the U.S. Department of Defense.

"We are honoured to be able to continue our support of the ADF Force Design Division, helping them make well-informed decisions on their integrated force design," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "We are excited to bring our many years of analytic and modelling experience and expertise to help build the foundation of the Australian Defence Force for many years into the future."

SPA Australia is a wholly owned subsidiary of SPA, Inc., headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, USA, and a registered proprietary limited company in New South Wales. If you are interested in joining the team in Canberra, visit the SPA website (www.spa.com) for open positions.

Systems Planning and Analysis provides knowledge based solutions integrating technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business factors in support of important national security objectives. Our employees have expertise in many domains, including: Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defence Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; and Hypersonics. Our capabilities include: Advanced Analytics; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; Program and Acquisition Management; Software Tool Development. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

