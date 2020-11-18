SPA Awarded Contract to Support the New Navy Analytic Office

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA) was recently awarded a five-year Multiple Award Contract (MAC) to support the Navy Analytics Office (NAO) and other offices across the Office of the Chief of Naval Operations.

Under this contract, the SPA-led team will provide the Navy staff with assessments to support Program Objective Memorandum (POM) budgeting decisions, a broad range of campaign-related scenario and warfare modeling and simulation-based analytic services, and Level 3 Capability Maturity Model Integration software design, development and integration support.

"We recognize how crucial it is for the Navy to have a strategy-aligned analytic environment in which they can learn and adapt faster than our adversaries," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "SPA's highly educated and innovative technical experts along with our team of industry partners are ready to bring our mission focused analytic capabilities to the Navy's Analytic Office. We look forward to a successful partnership and helping the NAO solve their most challenging problems."

SPA provides innovative, leading edge solutions integrating technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business factors in support of important national security objectives. Our capabilities include : Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; Program and Acquisition Management. Our employees have expertise in many domains, including: Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; and Hypersonics. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.

Related Links

spa.com

