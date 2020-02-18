SPA Awarded Industrial Policy Support Contract

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Feb. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA) was awarded an approximately $90M five year contract to support the Office of the Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Industrial Policy (DASD INDPOL) on the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).

Under this contract, SPA will support the Committee's efforts to identify, assess, and mitigate foreign investment risks with potential national security impacts. SPA will also work with DASD INDPOL to triage all new CFIUS cases, monitor and assess associated risks, coordinate with Defense Department (DoD) stakeholders and technology experts, and research foreign investment transactions.

"Ensuring U.S. warfighting capabilities maintain the advantage over our adversaries is an essential mission of the Department of Defense and one that our team of dedicated professionals is passionate about," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "We are honored to have been able to support the Department over the last 15 years helping strengthen the defense industrial base and supply chain resiliency and we look forward to continuing this successful partnership with this new contract well into the future."

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., provides timely and objective analysis and integrated technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions in support of important national objectives. Our employees have expertise in domains, including: Air, Surface, and Undersea Warfare and Operations; Nuclear Deterrence, Safety, and Security; Radar and Sensor Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; Integrated Air and Missile Defense; Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems; Space Systems; and Analytic Software Development. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spa.com

