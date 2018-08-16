SPA Awarded Navy MPTE Opportunity

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA), received a contract which allows the company to compete for task orders to support the Deputy Chief of Naval Operations (N1) and Chief of Naval Personnel (CNP) to provide Business Management Support Services (BMSS) for Navy Manpower, Personnel, Training and Education (MPTE).

The DCNO (N1)/CNP, Washington, DC, is responsible for the overall manpower readiness for the United States Navy and the SPA team stands ready to support the execution of that office's responsibilities. Locations may include Washington, DC; Millington, TN; and various MPTE locations across the United States.

SPA has provided support services for Navy MPTE in a variety of areas since 2005, and is pleased to have the opportunity to continue that work. "The Office of the Chief of Naval Operations N1 and all other entities supported under this contract have my personal and corporate commitment that the SPA Team will continue to provide the highest quality support to this critical Navy program," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO.

SPA is teamed with nineteen other companies in the competition for follow-on task orders. The SPA Team provides the capabilities and presence across MPTE echelons and geographic locations to respond to any task order envisioned under this Performance Work Statement (PWS) and to integrate efforts across the enterprise.

About SPA

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. provides timely and objective analysis and integrated technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions in support of important national objectives. SPA's distinguished reputation for over 45 years is based on high caliber work supporting national security and national defense customers. Headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia, we have offices and personnel around the country. We also provide services directly to Australia and Canada and indirectly to the UK through U.S. agreements. Our employees have expertise in an array of domains including: Air, Surface, and Undersea Warfare and Operations, Nuclear Deterrence, Safety, and Security, Radar and Sensor Systems, Ballistic Missile Systems, Integrated Air and Missile Defense, Department of Defense Acquisition Processes, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Systems, Unmanned Systems, Space Systems, Improvised Threats and Analytic Software Development. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

