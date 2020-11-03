SPA Awarded OASIS Contract

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc. (SPA) was awarded a multi-year General Services Administration's One Acquisition Solution for Integrated Services (OASIS) contract. This indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract permits SPA to compete for task orders of any value in Pool 1—Engineering Services.

The OASIS contract vehicle will allow SPA to support Program Management, Engineering, Scientific, Management Consulting, Logistics and Financial disciplines to provide total integrated solutions to professional service-based requirements spanning all life cycle phases.

"This OASIS award will provide increased opportunities for our highly educated and talented workforce to deliver our creative and leading edge solutions supporting our national security mission," said Dr. William Vantine, SPA President and CEO. "Through OASIS, our current and potential clients will have access to our full range of integrated engineering, management and technology solutions."

Systems Planning and Analysis provides innovative and leading edge solutions integrating technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business factors in support of important national security objectives. Our capabilities include : Advanced Analytics; Software Tool Development; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; Program and Acquisition Management. Our employees have expertise in many domains, including: Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; and Hypersonics. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

