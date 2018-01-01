SPA Employee Recognized as One of "35 Under 35" in the Space Industry

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Aug. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., (SPA) is proud to announce Mary Hill was recently recognized by the International Institute of Space Commerce as one of their "35 Under 35 in the Space Industry" award winners. Mary is currently the Operations Manager for SPA's Australia office in Canberra.

According to the IISC website, "the IISC is proud to recognize and award the brightest young entrepreneurs, innovators, authors, artist, technicians, engineers, researchers, and overall game changers in the Space industry as part of its 35 Under 35 annual award. We are living in a world of ever-increasing change where exponential technology is driving both a new digital renaissance and sweeping disruption in traditional space markets in turn leading to new opportunities. We must rely on a new-generation of Space professionals to lead the way."

"Mary is a consummate professional, self-starter and exceptional communicator who possesses key business development and analytical skills," said Dr. William Vantine, CEO and President. "She has made tremendous contributions in a variety of technical and leadership positions and was our number one choice to lead the newly opened SPA Australia office. She is a rising leader in SPA."

Mary has worked as an analyst for Systems Planning and Analysis for 8 years, first as an intern and later as a full time employee. She rose from intern to Senior Operations Research Analyst in seven years. During her years as an analyst, she has provided high quality analytical support to a variety of government customers that have allowed them to make better national security decisions. Mary's expertise in modeling and simulation; operations research analysis; cost and economic analysis; database and graphical user interface design, development, and management; data mining; performance analysis; and wargaming have made her a valuable, trusted agent for her customers.

"They had a lot of very qualified people who are doing exciting things in space included on this list of awardees," Mary said. "I feel very honored to have all of my work, and the opportunities provided to me by SPA, recognized through this award."

The IISC is the world's leading nonpartisan think-tank dedicated to the study of the business, economics, and commerce of space. Their goal is to transform the global discussion on space commerce working to solve the issues it faces today and tomorrow by driving forward the conversation with a marketplace of new ideas by providing this home for the exchange, discussion, and creation of new ideas in space commerce.

SPA provides timely and objective analysis and integrated technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business solutions in support of important national security objectives. For more information, visit www.spa.com.

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.spa.com

