Spa Market Size to Grow by USD 22.08 Billion | Aspira Spa and Cal-a-Vie Health Spa Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The spa market size is expected to grow by USD 22.08 bn from 2020 to 2025. The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 4.30%.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By type, the spa market has been classified into five segments, namely day/club/salon spa, hotel/resort spa, destination spa, medical spa, and others.

Among these segments, the day/club/salon spa segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.

Day spas are popular for treatments and facilities during the day. They offer beauty and relaxation treatments such as hair treatments, massages, and facials.

Many vendors are expected to offer innovative day/club/salon spa services during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the spa market has been segmented into five regions, namely Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and MEA

, APAC, , , and MEA Europe is expected to dominate the market. The region will account for 33% of the growth of the market during the forecast period.

is expected to dominate the market. The region will account for 33% of the growth of the market during the forecast period. Germany and France are the key countries for the spa market in Europe .

are the key countries for the spa market in . Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in APAC, North America , South America , and MEA.

than the growth of the market in APAC, , , and MEA. The rise in the working population and growing wellness tourism will drive the spa market growth in Europe during the forecast period.

Notes:

The spa market size is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. The market is fragmented due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share.

due to the presence of many vendors holding significant market share. The report offers information on several market vendors, including Aspira Spa, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc.

Spa Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of over 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 22.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.30 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aspira Spa, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

