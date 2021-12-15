Spa Market to grow by USD 22.08 bn from 2020 to 2025 |33% of Growth to Originate from Europe | 17000+ Technavio Reports

For more insights on the spa market - Download a free sample now!

Market Dynamics

Factors such as increase in adoption of facial, body, and hair treatments in spas, a growing wellness tourism industry, and the brand positioning enabling premium pricing for spa services will drive the growth of the Spa Market. However, fragmented market might hamper market growth. This spa market analysis report also provides detailed information on other upcoming trends that will have a far-reaching effect on the market growth

Company Profiles

The spa market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as strategic alliances with small and regional vendors to compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Aspira Spa, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc., etc.

Some Companies with Key Offerings

Aspira Spa - The company offers a line of services such as massages, facials, dynamic envelopments for the body, the healing arts, specialty treatments, salon and nail services, and spa classes among others.

Cal-a-Vie Health Spa - The company offers a wide range of services under the spa and beauty category, including Cal-A-Vie vinotherapy massage, Cal-A-Vie vinotherapy grape skin wrap, Cal-A-Vie vinotherapy Vichy scrub, aromatic awakening massage, bamboo massage, poolside massage, and many others.

Gaia Retreat & Spa - The company offers a line of products such as Gaia Deluxe, Bayron Bay Dream, Inner Serenity, and Dreamtime Travel among others.

Hand & Stone Franchise Corp - The company offers a line of products such as therapeutic massage, facial, and hair removal services among others.

HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA - The company offers a wide range of massage modalities from relaxation to deeper more therapeutic massages along with mineral baths.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into day/club/salon spa, hotel/resort spa, destination spa, medical spa, and others

the market is classified into day/club/salon spa, hotel/resort spa, destination spa, medical spa, and others By Geography, the market is classified as Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and MEA.

Spa Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 22.08 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.30 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution Europe at 33% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, France, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aspira Spa, Cal-a-Vie Health Spa, Gaia Retreat & Spa, Hand & Stone Franchise Corp., HOT SPRINGS RESORT & SPA, Kempinski Hotels SA, Lanserhof GmbH, Marriott International Inc., ME SPE Franchising LLC, and Rancho La Puerta Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

