SPA Selected as a 2020 Washington Post Top Workplace

"Our entire leadership team thanks our employees for their expertise, dedication and unwavering commitment to our clients' missions and our nation's security," said Dr. Vantine. "Our high quality staff, opportunities for individual growth, professional work environment, and top tier benefits are keys to our success and we are extremely proud of our team and the value they provide to our clients," he added.

The Washington Post's 2020 Top Workplaces are determined based on feedback collected via anonymous employee survey conducted by an independent research firm.

Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc., provides knowledge-based solutions integrating technical, operational, programmatic, policy, and business factors in support of important national security objectives. Our employees have expertise in many domains, including: Land, Undersea, Surface and Air Warfare Operations; Radar and Sensor Systems; Unmanned Systems and Counter Systems; Nuclear Deterrence Policy, Safety and Security; Defense Industrial Base; Space Systems; Ballistic Missile Systems; and Hypersonics. Our capabilities include: Advanced Analytics; System Engineering and Safety Analysis; Strategy, Policy and Compliance; Program and Acquisition Management; Software Tool Development. To learn more about SPA, please visit www.spa.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Systems Planning and Analysis, Inc.

