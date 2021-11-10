Spa Space Solving Therapist Shortage with On-Demand Staffing Solutions

Nov 10, 2021, 09:02 ET
ATLANTA, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Spa Space, a three-sided marketplace for the spa and salon industries, is solving the therapist shortage with a wide range of on-demand staffing solutions. The revolutionary platform drives incremental revenue for facility partners by filling unused treatment spaces, while reducing costs and elevating guest satisfaction. Spa Space's flexible offering for facility partners includes accelerated, highly-vetted background checks, quarterly automated license verification, and combined workforce solutions customized to each property.
Studies have shown that once the hospitality workers were laid off due to the outbreak of COVID, many of them were not willing to go back to their original job again. This is especially true of women, which make up more than 90% of the spa workforce. The biggest reasons for not coming back are lack of flexibility to choose hours and an overly long onboarding process.
Michael Tompkins, partner in recruiting and consulting firm Hutchinson Consulting, is witnessing the staffing struggle in the hospitality industry first-hand. He has identified some roadblocks to employees coming back to work:
"In today's tight hiring market, assuring a fast interview process and onboarding is essential to the successful hiring of licensed professionals. The process should be streamlined within a week to ten days, or candidates will have multiple offers from competing employers."
Spa Space has grown over 100% in the last six months. More than 1,000 provider populate the Spa Space platform. There is no minimum hour requirement, allowing access to employment opportunities that otherwise would be closed off because of schedule and caretaking limitations.
"For a nominal fee, our partners can open one treatment room to Spa Space, or we can operate the entire spa and handle recruiting, staffing, quality control, scheduling, and payroll. Our personalized approach to booking spa clients allows therapists to showcase their skills and form deeply personal relationships the guests," said Ilana Alberico, founder & CEO. "We've really embraced the idea of providing a combined workforce for our facilities, which has contributed to our incredible growth.
About Spa Space
About Spa Space – Spa Space is a membership-based booking and scheduling software system that serves Spa Professionals, Clients, and Facilities. Spa Space's software system has a patent-pending algorithm that matches a client's specific needs and preferences to an expert Professional.
Contact:
Nancy Griffin
415.987.0012
[email protected]
SOURCE Spa Space
Share this article