Space Cowboy Music is Coming Out of North Carolina

IN LIMBO is a space-themed view of jopippins' journey. The self-produced EP seamlessly rides through moments of his life with nostalgia, highlighting relationships, touring, and even his trip to Europe. With help from fellow DOTWAV Media members, Wes Monterey and Gonz, this project is the perfect set-up to his second studio album, "Digital Native," due May 2020.

The five-track EP opens with "Ooh Lala," a dark introduction produced by jopippins, which features heavy piano use.

The second track, "El Camino," is the newest acoustic banger by jopippins. Over an immersive drum pattern with mellow guitar and melodic synthesizers, jopippins nostalgically details a journey of persistence and focus.

The third track is titled "4Love," featuring production and vocals from DOTWAV Media guitarist Wes Monterey. Here, jopippins and Wes continue the "In Limbo" narrative with lyrics about complicated love that needs change. The song gives a surf rock feel.

On "All in the Family," we hear a razor-sharp verse from jopippins about toxic supporters. Over a bouncy, organ-based instrumental, he gives us the shortest song on the project, coming in at just under two minutes.

"In Limbo," a song about change, closes the EP. The atmospheric record encompasses everything that is nuanced about jopippins' style and career since his last release, "Chromatic Contrast." As it is the title track to this project, "IN LIMBO" will also serve as the first single to jopippins' sophomore studio album, "Digital Native."

Listen to IN LIMBO EP here: https://fanlink.to/INLIMBO

About jopippins

Jopippins is a North Carolina rapper, producer and guitarist. His melodically-focused songs deliver alternative hip hop and R&B in hi- fi format, reflecting the eclectic imagery he presents. Jopippins is also an artist and guitarist/singer of Raleigh hip hop groups DOTWAV Media and JOSUBURBN.

Instagram: @jopippins

Twitter: @jordanpippins

jopippins can be found on Apple Music, Spotify and all other major music streaming platforms.

