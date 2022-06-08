Space Electronics Market to Reach $5.36 Billion, Globally, by 2031 at 5.04% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Surge in satellite launch and deep space activities, increase in use of re-usable launch systems, cubesats, and software defined satellites, and integration of SATCOM in communication industry have boosted the growth of the global space electronics market

PORTLAND, Ore, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Space Electronics Market by Platform (Satellite, Launch Vehicles, Deep Space Probes), by Application (Communication, Earth Observation, Navigation, Global Positioning System (GPS) and Surveillance, Technology Development and Education, Others), by Type (Radiation Hardened, Radiation Tolerant), by Component (Microprocessors and Controllers, Sensors, Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC), Memory Chips, Power Source and Cables, Discrete Semiconductors, Other): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global space electronics industry was pegged at $3.34 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $5.36 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.04% from 2022 to 2031.

Download Report (347 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/16790

Major determinants of the market growth

Surge in satellite launch and deep space activities, increase in use of re-usable launch systems, cubesats, and software defined satellites, and integration of SATCOM in communication industry have boosted the growth of the global space electronics market. However, dearth of semiconductors and surge in space debris along with decreasing space slots in LEO hinder the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for COTS components and shift from radiation hardened to radiation tolerant components would unlock new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on satellite manufacturing due to shortage of semiconductors across the globe and rise in demand for consumer electronics.

The dis supply rupted resulted in delays in production cycles, enforcing companies to incur losses.

Request for Customization at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/16790

The satellite segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2031

By platform, the satellite segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 5.56% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global space electronics market, owing to surge in initiatives taken by private players such as SpaceX and Amazon to establish communication satellite constellation. The report includes an in-depth analysis of the launch vehicles and deep space probes segment.

The communication segment dominated the market

By application, the communication segment held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global space electronics market. In addition, the segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.54% during the forecast period, owing to rise in dependency of end-users on satellite communication for day-to-day activities. The report also analyzes the segments including earth observation, navigation, global positioning system (GPS) and surveillance, technology development and education, and others.

Interested to Procure the Data with Actionable Strategy & Insights? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/16790

North America held the lion's share

By region, the market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. This is due to presence of major market players within space electronics market backed by space initiatives by government. However, the global space power electronics market across Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.97% during the forecast period, owing to initiatives taken by the regional government to support indigenous manufacturing capacities within the space segment.

Major market players

BAE Systems

Cobham

Honeywell International Inc.

Microsemi Corporation

Texas Instruments

STMicroelectronics

Teledyne e2v (UK) Ltd.

TT Electronics, Xilinx Inc.

Ruag Group

Buy Complete Report Now! https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/f134125dc064ae4df3dd45ba0a62d08a

Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace Industry:

Automotive Power Electronics Market by Application (Powertrain & Chassis, Body Electronics, Safety & Security, and Infotainment & Telematics), by Component (Microcontroller Unit, Power Integrated Unit and Sensors), by Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicle), and by Electric Vehicle Type (Battery Electric Vehicle, Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicle and Hybrid Electric Vehicle) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2030.

Automotive Optoelectronics Market by Product (light emitting diode (LED's), Laser Diodes, Infrared Component, Image Sensors, and Optocouplers), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), and Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)), Channel Type (Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMS), and Aftermarket), and Applications (Position Sensors, Convenience & Safety, and Backlight Control): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Automotive Semiconductor Market by Component (Processor, Analog IC, Discrete Power, Sensor, Memory and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle and Heavy Commercial Vehicle), Propulsion Type (Internal Combustion Engine and Electric) and Application (Powertrain, Safety, Body Electronics, Chassis, Telematics & Infotainment): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

Military Embedded System Market by Product Type (Motherboard & Computer-On-Module (COM), OPEN VPX, VME BUS, Compact-PCI (Board & Serial) and Others), Architecture (Custom-On-Standard-Architecture (COSA), Hardware Open System Technologies (HOST), Sensors Open Systems Architecture (SOSA) and Others), Application (Radar, Command & Control, Avionics, Electronic Warfare, Communication & Navigation, Weapon Fire Control System and Others), and Technology (Mist Computing, Fog Computing and Edge Computing): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market by Product (Passenger Vehicle, Two-Wheelers, and Commercial Vehicle), Type (Hardware and Software), Component (Sensors, MCU, Transceivers, and Memory Devices), and Application (Infotainment & Telematics, Body Electronics, Powertrain & Chassis Control, and Safety & Security): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

[email protected]

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on | Facebook | Twitter | LinkedIn |

SOURCE Allied Market Research