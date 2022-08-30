Space Electronics Market to Reach $5.4 Billion by 2031

Aug 30, 2022, 16:00 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Space Electronics Market By Platform, By Application, By Type, By Component: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The space electronics market was valued at $3.3 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $5.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.04% from 2022 to 2031.
Factors such as an increase in investment in space ventures, rise in launch activities by some of the major private and public players, the establishment of a communication satellite constellation in LEO, and the adoption of space tourism in coming years will augment the business opportunities within the space electronics market.
A rise in application of satellites for a range of activities such as surveillance, real-time imaging, communication, navigation, weather forecasting, broadband and connectivity, research, development, and testing, and IoT integration for various government, commercial, and civil-military domains is leading to evolution in the space electronics industry. More than 6,000 satellites were expected to be launched within the timeframe of 2020 to 2027 with rising year-on-year launch rates. Rise in satellite launches has generated demand for various satellite electronics components and other peripheral systems, supporting business opportunities.
Companies have adopted product development and product launch as their key development strategies in the space electronics industry. Moreover, collaborations and acquisitions are expected to enable leading players to enhance their product portfolios and expand into different regions.
Key Market Segments
By Platform
- Satellite
- Launch Vehicles
- Deep Space Probes
By Application
- Communication
- Earth Observation
- Navigation, Global Positioning System (GPS) and Surveillance
- Technology Development and Education
- Others
By Type
- Radiation Hardened
- Radiation Tolerant
By Component
- Microprocessors and Controllers
- Sensors
- Application Specific Integrated Circuits (ASIC)
- Memory Chips
- Power Source and Cables
- Discrete Semiconductors
- Other
By Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- U.K.
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- LAMEA
- Latin America
- Middle East
- Africa
Key Market Players
- BAE System
- Cobham Limited
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Microchip Technology Inc
- RUAG Group
- STMicroelectronics
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- TT Electronics
- Xilinx, Inc
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
CHAPTER 4: SPACE ELECTRONICS MARKET, BY PLATFORM
CHAPTER 5: SPACE ELECTRONICS MARKET, BY APPLICATION
CHAPTER 6: SPACE ELECTRONICS MARKET, BY TYPE
CHAPTER 7: SPACE ELECTRONICS MARKET, BY COMPONENT
CHAPTER 8: SPACE ELECTRONICS MARKET, BY REGION
CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE
CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES
Companies Mentioned
- BAE System
- Cobham Limited
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Microchip Technology Inc
- RUAG Group
- STMicroelectronics
- Teledyne Technologies Incorporated
- Texas Instruments Incorporated
- TT Electronics
- Xilinx, Inc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/spb32t
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article