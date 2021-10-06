Space ISAC and NY Metro InfraGard Members Alliance Announce Collaboration to Advance the Mission of Cybersecurity in Space

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. and NEW YORK, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Space Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Space ISAC) and the New York Metro InfraGard Members Alliance (NYM-IMA) announced today they have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) enabling the two organizations to collaborate on space cybersecurity endeavors. The collaboration is designed to promote broad-based participation by members of both organizations through enhanced educational initiatives, user-and operator-training, and intelligence-sharing activities in the space domain.

Erin Miller, Space ISAC Executive Director commented, "We are delighted to collaborate with the NY Metro InfraGard® Members Alliance as a partner in our global space community. We can work together to increase security and resilience in the space sector and anticipate this collaboration will assist with long-term space security."

Jennifer Gold, Vice President and IT Sector Chief of NY Metro InfraGard® said, "New York is a hub of technology innovation, and this joint effort is reflective of that and our unwavering commitment to advancing the security and the protection of our nation's critical assets. We view this collaboration as an opportunity to foster increased communication and promote education in space-related cybersecurity matters.

"While a critical infrastructure designation has not yet been made for space, we fully recognize the vital importance of Space to both our National Security and to our nation's commercial interests. All the Critical Infrastructure sectors are reliant upon the services within space, such as the Global Positioning System (GPS), modern communication networks, and Satellite technologies. The data collected and transmitted in space informs all sectors. In the best interest of our nation, we must secure the vulnerable technology in space to defend against the most consequential cyber threats."

Space ISAC is the only space-dedicated ISAC and serves to facilitate collaboration across the global space industry to enhance the ability to prepare for and respond to vulnerabilities, incidents, and threats; to disseminate timely and actionable information among member entities; and to be the primary communications channel for the space sector with respect to this information. This work is made possible through collaboration of a broad membership that spans the entire horizon of the space industry, including organizations large and small involved in the space supply chain, space missions, education and research, space business systems, launch, space systems engineering, payload design, space vehicles, cybersecurity, space communications, intelligence, cloud, and data processing, and more.

InfraGard is a non-profit organization serving as a public-private partnership between the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and members of the private sector for the protection of U.S. Critical Infrastructure. InfraGard is an association of individuals that facilitates information sharing and intelligence between businesses, academic institutions, state and local law enforcement agencies, and other participants dedicated to preventing hostile acts against the United States.

For more information, please visit Space ISAC and the New York Metro InfraGard Members Alliance online.

