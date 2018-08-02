Space Needle Renovation Wins Top Award for Innovation at Annual World Federation of Great Towers Ceremony

Accepting the "2018 Technical Innovation Award for Excellence" on behalf of the Space Needle, Chief Marketing Officer Karen Olson commented, "The dramatic transformation of the Space Needle visitor experience, made possible by an amazing team of visionary architects, engineers and experts, has brought to life ideas our founders could only dream possible."

Walls, barriers and even floors have been removed from the Space Needle and replaced with structural glass revealing dramatically expanded views and a completely new, multi-level guest experience. With 196% more glass, including ten different varieties, designers created an immersive adventure featuring the world's first and only glass revolving floor. Open-air glass panels dip out at a slight 14-degree angle with no seams between them, leaving nothing but air between visitors and the dramatic Puget Sound view.

"This renovation employed first of its kind technology, just like when the Space Needle was originally built in 1962," said Karen Olson, CMO of the Space Needle. "Ingenuity and innovation were key to how the Space Needle was originally designed and built for the World's Fair, and are still key to how the Space Needle has been reinvented for the future."

About the Space Needle

The Space Needle is the celebrated icon of Seattle, second only to the Eiffel Tower in Paris as the most easily-identified global skyline feature. Built for the 1962 Seattle World's Fair, it continues to symbolize the leading-edge innovation and technology that the city is known for and serves as a beacon into the future.

About the World Federation of Great Towers

The World Federation of Great Towers is an international association of great monuments that includes some of the most famous buildings in the world. Today each new tower strives to top the architectural achievements of the towers that came before. Most of the extraordinary buildings in the World Federation of Great Towers have become a symbol of their cities. Modern ingenuity and technology now make it possible to reach incredible heights, and every few years, records are broken.

The World Federation of Great Towers exists to showcase these great towers and celebrate the astonishing feats of architecture and engineering that created them. The Federation also exists to help develop local and international opportunities for its member towers. For more information, please visit: http://www.great-towers.com/.

